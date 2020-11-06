NEWPORT CITY — A Newport woman and mother of four was sentenced Wednesday to six months of home detention for running over a woman with her van in a Waterfront Plaza parking lot last year.

Monica Donofrio, 32, admitted that she ran over Emily West, 35, after West and another woman attempted to call the police on May 20, 2019 on Donofrio about leaving her children alone in the vehicle.

