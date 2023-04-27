BURLINGTON — A Newport Center woman, who said she was a driver for the largest drug supplier in Orleans County, has been ordered held on a federal charge for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances last fall, court records show.
Catherine Teixeira, 39, has been a driver for Danny “Miami” Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia, who is wanted in connection with a St. Johnsbury homicide in December, state police said.
Teixeria appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon for the federal drug charge and was ordered detained. It was not directly related to the homicide.
Daniels is wanted on state charges in connection with the death of Jimenez Lugo, 49, of 78 Hastings Hill in St. Johnsbury in December. Four others were arrested in January, but Daniels remains on the run, police said.
Authorities said Teixeira is well known to police due to Vermont and out-of-state investigations, including the seizure of drugs and guns in St. Johnsbury in October.
Newport Police received information in September 2022 that Teixeira was selling both fentanyl and crack cocaine out of her residence, court records show.
Vermont State Police said Teixeira later reported she had driven Daniels, who also uses the name “Kyle,” multiple times to New Jersey last fall to obtain crack cocaine, court records show.
The out-of-state man had been staying with Teixeira and her husband, a court affidavit said.
State Police said Teixeira reported in a November 2022 interview that Daniels was the largest drug deal in Orleans County and that he always carried a gun for protection. She said Daniels would provide her crack cocaine and fentanyl and that she would drive him to New Jersey.
She maintained that Daniels never allowed her to see the drugs that he bought in New Jersey, Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson said in a court affidavit.
Vermont State Police said Teixeira was stopped on Oct. 11, 2022, while driving northbound on Interstate 91 in a red 2007 Ford Fusion with a cracked windshield, an unexpired inspection sticker, and an unreadable temporary registration plate, Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson said in a court affidavit.
Daniels initially hesitated to provide state police with his identity. A police K-9 certified in drug detection alerted on the driver’s side rear door area, Stephenson said. The vehicle was seized and the two were released, police said.
Three days later a court-ordered search of the vehicle uncovered 126 grams of powder cocaine, 56 grams of methamphetamine, an Oxycodone pill and drug paraphernalia, court records show.
Also seized was a loaded Taurus .45-caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine, police said.
The Vermont traffic stop came one week after a similar traffic stop in New Jersey.
Police in Saddle River, N.J. found a small quantity of crack cocaine, three syringes, and a crack pipe when Daniels was pulled over on Oct. 4 at the wheel of a red Ford Fusion with a temporary Vermont registration, records show.
Teixeira, who was a passenger, claimed to be the owner of the vehicle. She was arrested on a drug possession charge and ordered into court, records show. Daniels was released with no charges. Both had their right to drive under suspension and the vehicle registration had expired, police said.
Saddle River, N.J. Police said Teixeira reported she had driven Daniels to New Jersey area to purchase a large quantity of crack cocaine and they were headed to his drug source when stopped, Vermont State Police reported. They later planned to return to Orleans County with the drugs, court records note.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle twice interrupted the proceedings to ensure Teixeira was well enough to continue. At one point, Doyle said it appeared she had closed her eyes as she stood during the hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher asked that Teixeira be detained as a danger to the community.
Defense lawyer Mark Oettinger said he would not contest the government’s request, but might come back later with a possible release plan that would include residential drug treatment and some safe housing aftercare.
He noted that she had open criminal cases, including in New Jersey.
Doyle told Teixeira she was entitled to a probable cause hearing on May 11 unless a federal grand jury indicts her in the meantime.
Authorities have been seeking Daniels since about a week after the fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury.
Vermont State Police, the Vermont Drug Task Force, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations conducted a raid on Feb. 24 on a home on Willoughby Avenue in Orleans seeking Daniels, but came up empty-handed.
The Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Daniels with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon and aiding in the commission of a burglary.
Daniels, if convicted, faces a possible sentence of 35 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the homicide case.
Daniels is accused of being the mastermind of the plan to steal drugs from Lugo and Darlene Gilchrist at their Hastings Hill apartment, court records show. They note Daniels is also accused of providing masks, dark clothes, rubber gloves and a gun to the suspects.
The other four defendants in the homicide case, who have been arrested, are Rafael Rodriguez, 34, Michael Ringuette, 55, Brittany Clark, 33, and the alleged getaway driver Natasha Cady, 29, police said.
