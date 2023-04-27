BURLINGTON — A Newport Center woman, who said she was a driver for the largest drug supplier in Orleans County, has been ordered held on a federal charge for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances last fall, court records show.

Catherine Teixeira, 39, has been a driver for Danny “Miami” Daniels, 30, of Philadelphia, who is wanted in connection with a St. Johnsbury homicide in December, state police said.

