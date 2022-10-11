Sutton Firefighters stand by at the scene of a pickup crash on Route 5, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, waiting for a tow truck to arrive. Vermont State Police responded and learned the female operator was complaining of neck and back pain. She was taken by Lyndon Rescue Ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Trooper David Hastings went to the hospital to speak to the operator but was unable to connect with her by late Tuesday afternoon. The investigation of the cause of the crash continues. The Toyota Tacoma pickup left the road without leaving skidmarks on Route 5 and crashed into an embankment. It rolled onto its side, and a neighbor pushed it back onto all four wheels. (Photo by Dana Gray)
