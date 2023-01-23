Woman Indicted For Witness Tampering In Rape Case

An Arizona woman has been charged with trying to pay off the alleged victim in a rape and assault case as part of an effort to get her to drop the charges against the victim’s husband, of Stewartstown.
Sochilt Brown, 42, of Anthem, Arizona, a community partly within Phoenix, and Eliseo N. Ramirez, 40, of Stewartstown, were each charged in the February round of grand jury indictments at Coos Superior Court.
The grand jury handed up the charges on Friday and the indictments were publicly released on Monday.
Ramirez is charged with a special class felony count of domestic violence for using force to engage in the sexual penetration of his alleged victim when, said prosecutors, he used force to pin her down by her arms and sexually penetrate her without her consent.
Ramirez also faces a Class B felony count of second-degree assault by strangulation and Class B felony count of domestic violence second-degree assault that charge him with grabbing the throat of his alleged victim and squeezing.
The incidents allegedly occurred on Nov. 16 in Stewartstown.
Six days later, on Nov. 22, prosecutors allege that Ramirez and Brown conspired to commit witness tampering when Brown contacted the alleged victim and tried to induce her to drop the charges.
That alleged attempt led to Ramirez and Brown each being charged with a Class B felony count of witness tampering.
According to the indictment, Brown agreed with Ramirez to purposely induce the alleged victim to withhold any testimony or information from investigators.
Brown told Ramirez that she would contact the alleged victim and “would offer to pay {the alleged victim} money to drop the charges,” Ramirez agreed that Brown should contact the alleged victim about taking the money, and Brown sent a text message to the alleged victim offering money to her if she agreed to drop the charges against Ramirez, said prosecutors.
On Nov. 28, New Hampshire State Police issued a statement about the case, saying that they investigated a report of domestic violence and found evidence of a sexual assault and restraint of the victim.
Ramirez was arrested on Nov. 22 after a uniformed patrol and members of the detective bureau of New Hampshire State Police Troop F conducted an investigation into a domestic violence-related incident.
He was arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Nov. 23 and held on preventative detention at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
According to the case summary for the witness tampering charges, Ramirez and Brown are each scheduled to be arraigned at Coos Superior Court on Feb. 13.
Court records do not indicate if either has an attorney.
In New Hampshire, a special class felony count is punishable by a maximum New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 10 to 20 years.
A Class B felony is punishable by a maximum prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
An April 2017 obituary for Sharon Ramirez, of Colebrook, lists a son named Eliseo Ramirez, then of Colebrook, and a daughter named Sochilt Brown, of Phoenix, Arizona.
