Woman Injured in ATV Accident

STRATFORD — On Sunday at approximately 1:45 P.M., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police of a single-vehicle ATV crash on the Corridor C ATV trail off Perry Road in the town of Stratford.

A conservation officer responded to the scene along with the Groveton Ambulance and Stratford Hollow Volunteer Fire Department to assist the patient, identified as Rachel Tessier, 44, of Manchester.

