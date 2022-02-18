PEACHAM — Vermont game wardens were called to assist with a snowmobile crash on Feb. 16 in Peacham.
Game wardens responded to the 12:45 p.m. call along with members of the Peacham and Marshfield Volunteer Fire Departments. A 29-year-old Milton resident, Kara Dowling, 29, had lost control of her snowmobile while negotiating a series of turns.
The snowmobile struck a large tree and the rider was ejected approximately 40 feet from the snowmobile and landed in the groomed trail.
The rider sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported by ambulance to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury for further evaluation and treatment. No others were injured in the incident.
The snowmobile sustained heavy damage but was driven out of the woods by rescue personnel.
According to an investigation by Vermont game wardens, it appears the rider was not operating at an appropriate speed to negotiate the winding trail and crest of the hill.
Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife reminds snowmobile operators to stay to the right side of the trail and maintain appropriate speed in respect to the trail conditions to avoid potential hazards and collisions.
