Woman Injured In Pittsburg Snowmobile Mishap

PITTSBURG, NH — On Jan. 23 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Terrie Kelly, 53, of Sunapee, N.H., crashed her snowmobile on the shore of Round Pond in Pittsburg. She was attempting to get off of the pond and up onto the shore when she hit a rock hidden by snow.
Kelly told investigators that just before she got to shore she tried to avoid a patch of slush. This put her snowmobile slightly off center to the exit trail, from the pond. The front left side of the snowmobile hit a rock at the shoreline. After the collision with the rock, the rear of her snowmobile spun to the right, ejecting her over the handlebars and through the windshield. Kelly sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
