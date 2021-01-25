Woman Injured In Twin Mountain Snowmobile Crash

CARROLL, NH — On the afternoon of Jan. 23, a Massachusetts woman sustained serious injuries after crashing her snowmobile into some trees adjacent to the Corridor 11 snowmobile trail.

At approximately 3 p.m., April Belsito, 52, of Dudley, Mass. was riding snowmobiles with family members heading southbound from the Zealand area towards Route 3. While going up an incline in the trail, Belsito lost control of her snowmobile, which resulted in her hitting trees and being thrown from the machine. Following the crash, Belsito was immediately attended to by her riding companions. Belsito’s husband was able to make a cell phone call to 911 from the scene, which initiated a response by area rescuers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments