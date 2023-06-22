Woman Jailed After Being Accused Of Beating Man With Keyboard

Ariya D. Sweeney was held on $200 bail Wednesday after allegedly committing a violent act in the Four Seasons Neighborhood in St. Johnsbury.
Judge Justin P. Jiron set the bail in Caledonia Superior Court, and Sweeney is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Sweeney, 21, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, violating conditions of release and two counts of violating an abuse prevention order.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police said in their report that Sweeney entered her ex-boyfriend’s residence on Summer Street and began having a conversation with him. But the alleged victim told police that Sweeney then hit him multiple times with his computer keyboard.
“Ari showed up out of know where and took some of her s***,” said the alleged victim in his sworn written statement. “Then she starting talking to me about doing better and (it) eventually turned into an argument where she told me she would get mad enough to hit, and she doesn’t want to, but she ultimately took some of my things like my keyboard and used it as a wackamale and wacked me several times. I asked her to stop and she finally left…”
St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson later tracked down Sweeney at 161 River Road in St. Johnsbury. Police said Sweeney ran from Ofc. Johnson but was eventually stopped by Johnson and arrested.
Sweeney faces a possible sentence of up to ten years in prison and over $22,000 in fines.
