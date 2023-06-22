Woman Jailed After Being Accused Of Beating Man With Keyboard
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

Ariya D. Sweeney was held on $200 bail Wednesday after allegedly committing a violent act in the Four Seasons Neighborhood in St. Johnsbury.

Judge Justin P. Jiron set the bail in Caledonia Superior Court, and Sweeney is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.

