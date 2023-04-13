Woman Played Dead After Alleged Domestic Assault
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

An arrest warrant was issued for a Lyndon man who allegedly terrified a woman so much she played dead after he reportedly assaulted her.

Sterling Heaton Denby, 39, turned himself in on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, and petit larceny.

