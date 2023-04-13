Woman Played Dead After Alleged Domestic Assault

An arrest warrant was issued for a Lyndon man who allegedly terrified a woman so much she played dead after he reportedly assaulted her.
Sterling Heaton Denby, 39, turned himself in on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services, and petit larceny.
Denby was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Vermont State Police were alerted to the alleged incident on Wednesday at 12:43 a.m. by the alleged victim - a 41-year-old woman.
The woman told police that Denby showed up at her residence on Houghton Bridge Road in St. Johnsbury “high on cocaine and yelling at her.”
Police said that the kitchen area was a mess when they arrived at the residence, and the alleged victim told them Denby had a tantrum and threw food everywhere.
“(She) was upset and told (police) Sterling was high on drugs, tore up the house, assaulted her, and stole her purse, phone, and car keys,” wrote VSP Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton in her report. “(She) advised Sterling pushed her, and she showed me a gash on her shin that was bleeding from being pushed into the bed frame. She also showed me a bruise on her right bicep. (She) stated that Sterling’s crack and fentanyl use causes him to gaslight her.”
Police said the alleged victim also told them the assault began with an argument, and once she was pushed to the floor, she pretended to be dead or unconscious because she was in fear.
“(She) said she remained in that position and Sterling fled the residence,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “She advised she waited because she thought he would come back, which he did. (She) stated when he came back, he started shaking her to try and ‘wake’ her up, and she remained playing dead. (She) continued to play dead, and stated Sterling then took her phone, purse, and car keys, and left and did not return.”
Denby faces a possible sentence of over three years in prison and $11,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.