Vermont State Police reported an East Burke woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in St. Johnsbury on Friday afternoon.
Valerie Lund, 59, was pinned in the 2014 Jeep Patriot she was driving after the Jeep and a 2013 Dodge Caravan met head-on on Memorial Drive. St. Johnsbury firefighters used the Jaws of Life to remove the roof of the Jeep in order for rescuers to free Lund. She was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX.
