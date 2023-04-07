Woman Serving 30 Years To Life For Murdering Boyfriend Seeks Early Release

A local woman serving 30 years to life for stabbing her boyfriend in the heart with a knife is seeking an early release from prison.
In March 2004, after a 6-day trial, Paula Jean Reichey, now 54, was convicted by a Coos Superior Court jury of second-degree murder in the July 2002 killing of Keith Allen, 28, inside the trailer they lived in along Perras Road in Northumberland.
Under New Hampshire RSA 651:20, any person sentenced to state prison for at least six years can petition to suspend the remaining sentence if he or she has served at least two-thirds of the minimum sentence.
On March 13, Reichey, acting as her own attorney, filed a motion with the court seeking an attorney to represent her.
“The date of my 2/3rds is March 16, 2024,” she wrote. “I am respectfully requesting that this honorable court appoint a lawyer to represent me as I am indigent.”
On March 17, Judge Peter Bornstein denied the request, as he did a similar request for a lawyer in May 2022.
Court records viewed on Friday show that Reichey has been awarded several earned time sentence reduction credits allowed under New Hampshire statute over the objections of Allen’s family members.
According to statements made at the 2004 trial, Reichey’s two children, ages 8 and 12, were present on the night of the murder, and prosecutors said they not only witnessed the stabbing but also saw their mother punch Allen in the face before stabbing him and saw her kicking him in the head after he fell.
Prosecutors said she then shoved her eldest child and threw a telephone at the youngest.
During an interview with police, Reichey said she drank about a 12-pack of beer that night and that she and Allen, who had also been drinking beer, had been arguing in the kitchen.
When Allen showed her daughter an advertisement for an apartment in Lancaster, prosecutors said she became angry and stabbed him twice.
“I had a knife and I stabbed him,” Reichey told police during a recorded interview. “How many times do I have to say this?”
The state medical examiner said the blade penetrated nearly 5 inches into Allen’s body.
At trial, one of her defense attorneys, Mark Sisti, presented photographs of Reichey that were taken after the police interview and, according to court papers, show a swollen face and bruises on her body. Defense attorneys argued that there were past domestic violence incidents between the two and suggested the stabbing was self-defense.
Testifying at trial, Reichey did not deny stabbing Allen, but said she did not want to kill him and was afraid of being beaten.
The state prosecutor in the case, Jeffrey Strelzin, said Reichey first threw the knife at Allen and punched him in the head before stabbing him. Strelzin told jurors that she was mad after Allen indicated he was intending to leave her, and the stabbing had nothing to do with self-defense.
He also told jurors that Reichey is on a recording telling police that she stabbed Allen because she was mad about the apartment advertisement.
The jury deliberated for three hours before finding Reichey guilty of murder.
At the time of his death, Allen, who grew up in Dalton and was a 1993 graduate of White Mountains Regional High School, was working for a temporary agency called the Leddy Group and was on assignment at Genfoot in Littleton, where Reichey later lived after being released on bail as her case was pending.
In recent years, the case summary shows that several earned time sentence reduction requests filed by Reichey were approved by the court, in all a total of 180 days, or six months.
In October 2022, the court granted a 60-day sentence reduction for Reichey, who said she has completed several certificate programs and has remained discipline-free.
In his response, Strelzin said, “Since the victim’s family objects to any reduction in the defendant’s sentence, the state takes no position on the defendant’s motion for earned time credit.”
Strelzin provided letters that seven family members and friends wrote to the court, including Allen’s mother and two sisters as well as his eldest niece, who called the murder “horrific” and who said the 30 years minimum is the least Reichey can pay back for killing an uncle she never got to know.
Other friends and family members, also objecting to a sentence reduction, called Reichey violent, unremorseful, and still a danger if let out of prison.
In addition to serving time in prison, Reichey was required to pay $3,000 in restitution to the New Hampshire Victims Assistance Compensation Fund to reimburse Allen’s family for funeral expenses.
In a handwritten letter to the court in May 2021, Reichey said she fulfilled her restitution obligation in the full amount of $3,510 and has the documentation to prove it.
Currently, Reichey is scheduled to reach her minimum sentence on April 26, 2033.
In September 1999, New Hampshire Fish and Game divers pulled the body of Reichey’s then-husband, Douglas Reichey, 36, from the Ammonoosuc River in Lisbon after he had drowned.
He had been reported missing by Paula Reichey earlier that morning after police said she found one of his shoes at the edge of the river, at the back of a parking lot.
At the scene were a 12-pack of empty Natural Ice beer cans and an empty Wild Irish Rose wine bottle. Police said it was possible that alcohol played a role in the incident and that no foul play appeared to be involved.
