Woman Serving 30 Years To Life For Murdering Boyfriend Seeks Early Release

Paula Reichey, seen here testifying at her murder trial in 2004, is seeking an early release from state prison, where she is currently serving a sentence of 30 years to life after being convicted in 2004 of stabbing to death her boyfriend, Keith Allen, in Northumberland. (File photo)

A local woman serving 30 years to life for stabbing her boyfriend in the heart with a knife is seeking an early release from prison.

In March 2004, after a 6-day trial, Paula Jean Reichey, now 54, was convicted by a Coos Superior Court jury of second-degree murder in the July 2002 killing of Keith Allen, 28, inside the trailer they lived in along Perras Road in Northumberland.

