NEWPORT CITY — A woman initially charged with attempted second degree murder for a parking lot confrontation over the welfare of four small children “that spun out of control” May 20, 2019 has pleaded no contest to gross negligent operation leading to serious bodily injury.

The state dropped the charge of attempted second degree murder against Monica Donofrio, 35, of Newport City at the plea hearing Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court criminal division.

