A Colebrook woman was seriously injured when she was run over by her own vehicle in Dixville Notch shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

New Hampshire State Police said 62-year-old Mary-Ann Gilbert of Colebrook had pulled into a picnic area, and exited her 2014 Dodge Avenger to retrieve an item, when the vehicle began to roll.

Gilbert was struck and seriously injured. She was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and then transported by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

A passenger, 54-year-old Brenda Marquis of Colebrook, was treated and released.

The incident remains under investigation. Those with further information are asked to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at (603) 223-6188 or tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments