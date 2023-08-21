Woman To Plead Guilty For $350K Car Dealership Embezzlement
Coos County Courthouse, Lancaster, N.H.

After plea deal talks came to an impasse earlier in the year, a guilty plea is now on the table for a Clarksville woman indicted in October by a Coos Superior Court grand jury for stealing nearly $350,000 from two car dealerships in Colebrook.

Following a final pre-trial order issued by the court on Thursday, a plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 for Tina Fournier, 48, who is charged with two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of credit card fraud.

