Woman To Plead Guilty For $350K Car Dealership Embezzlement

After plea deal talks came to an impasse earlier in the year, a guilty plea is now on the table for a Clarksville woman indicted in October by a Coos Superior Court grand jury for stealing nearly $350,000 from two car dealerships in Colebrook.
Following a final pre-trial order issued by the court on Thursday, a plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 for Tina Fournier, 48, who is charged with two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three Class A felony counts of credit card fraud.
Each count carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
According to the case summary viewed Monday, the terms of a proposed sentence had not yet been filed.
As of Monday, the plea involves all five charges.
Fournier had been an employee of Brooks Chevrolet and Noyes Chevrolet when the alleged thefts, which were investigated by Colebrook police and the Coos County attorney’s office, occurred.
During five years, prosecutors said Fournier used company credit cards to purchase unauthorized items from Amazon, local liquor stores and other entities and also used a card at a casino in Connecticut.
Between January 2017 and April 2019, prosecutors said Fournier engaged in a pattern of theft from Brooks Chevrolet when she made numerous unauthorized checks and electronic fund transfers (EFTs) from the company’s general fund checking account for $147,975.
Between September 2019 and December 2021, she stole approximately $200,652 from Noyes Chevrolet through unauthorized checks and EFTs, according to the indictments.
Between November 2017 and April 2019, authorities said Fournier fraudulently used a Bank of Louisiana Mastercard issued to Marc Bigney, of Brooks Chevrolet, to make unauthorized purchases of merchandise or services from Amazon Prime Video, hotels for accommodations, Verizon Wireless services, and Amazon Marketplace services.
Between April 2019 and June 2021, prosecutors said Fournier used Bigney’s credit card to make more unauthorized purchases of Prime Video, Verizon services, and Amazon Marketplace, with the purchases authorized by neither Bigney nor Don Noyes, owner of Noyes Chevrolet.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, she is accused of using a Capital One Spark Visa credit card issued to Noyes to make unauthorized Amazon Prime membership purchases, New Hampshire Liquor Store purchases, purchases at Foxwoods Casino in Connecticut, and purchases at the Colebrook Country Club.
