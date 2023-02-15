Woman To Serve 8 Months Home Detention For Federal Bank Fraud

The former assistant manager of the Sugar Hill Inn, pictured here, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bank fraud in case that involved forging blank checks to defraud the inn and its bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. (Contributed image)
A Littleton woman and former South Ryegate resident was sentenced to eight months home detention in a federal bank fraud case in which she and her partner stole more than $50,000 from the Sugar Hill Inn while she was employed there and engaged in a check-writing scheme to defraud both the inn and a local bank.
After pleading guilty in September, Katie M. Ricker, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire to a sentence of time served, followed by two years of supervised release and with a special condition of eight months of home detention.
The sentence was a joint recommendation between the federal public defender’s office and federal prosecutors.
Ricker’s attorney, Behzad Mirhashem, said Ricker was only 22 when she committed the offense, which remains her sole non-driving criminal conviction, and, after a period of substance abuse as well as a period of homelessness in St. Johnsbury, she is now receiving medication-assisted treatment at the Doorway substance abuse treatment program at Littleton Regional Healthcare and is working full-time.
“Here, Katie’s impressive treatment success and her gainful employment support a time-served sentence followed by a period of home detention,” he said.
In a letter to the court, a representative of her employer, which is a recovery-friendly workplace, said Ricker has actively taken steps to turn her life around, is well-behaved, and her work is excellent.
According to the plea agreement, Ricker is also liable for no less than $46,055.35 in restitution, in a joint amount of $6,830.86 with co-defendant William Hill Jr., 26, of Colebrook, and for $39,224.49 for which she is solely liable.
Between 2018 and October 2021, Ricker was employed in various positions at the Sugar Hill Inn, including as assistant manager.
For a period of time that lasted until December 2021, Ricker and Hill stole blank checks belonging to the inn and wrote them payable to themselves and others and transferred money from the inn’s account at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank to their personal joint bank account at Passumpsic Savings Bank.
Ricker forged the signature of an employee of the Sugar Hill Inn who was authorized to sign on the inn’s account.
Ricker and Hill were caught on camera cashing some of the fraudulent checks and a witness who was cleaning their car found multiple checks belonging to the inn, some of which had forged signatures purporting to be the inn’s manager, said authorities.
In October 2022, Hill, after pleading guilty in June, was given a sentence that requires him to pay the joint restitution amount of $6,830.86, in monthly installments of $250, with no time to serve behind bars after being given credit for time already served and on the condition he is on supervised release for a term of two years.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Sugar Hill and Lisbon police departments.
