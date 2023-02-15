Woman To Serve 8 Months Home Detention For Federal Bank Fraud
The former assistant manager of the Sugar Hill Inn, pictured here, has agreed to plead guilty to federal bank fraud in case that involved forging blank checks to defraud the inn and its bank, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank. (Contributed image)

A Littleton woman and former South Ryegate resident was sentenced to eight months home detention in a federal bank fraud case in which she and her partner stole more than $50,000 from the Sugar Hill Inn while she was employed there and engaged in a check-writing scheme to defraud both the inn and a local bank.

After pleading guilty in September, Katie M. Ricker, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire to a sentence of time served, followed by two years of supervised release and with a special condition of eight months of home detention.

