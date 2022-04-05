A woman who grew up in the North Country and attended Riverside School in Lyndonville stepped into harm’s way in Western Sahara to support a family oppressed by the Moroccan occupation.
Ruth McDonough, 35, is with the Khaya family in Boujdour, Western Sahara, Africa, offering support to people victimized by a long Moroccan siege. She’s been there for about three weeks, voluntarily inserting herself into a hostile situation to stand for human rights and dignity.
But Ruth’s mom, Patrice McDonough, of Peacham, said her daughter doesn’t want this to be a story about her.
“The story is about standing with the dignity of being a human being on this planet,” said Patrice McDonough.
Patrice, who is used to her daughter traveling internationally sometimes to countries often associated with danger, was unaware that Ruth was heading to Western Sahara until Ruth was already on the plane.
An educator in London with her husband, Udai, who is from Syria and is an American citizen, Ruth was last in the area, visiting her roots in February. She was born and raised in Lost Nation, Lancaster, N.H. Patrice still owns their former home that was first built as a schoolhouse in 1840. For a time, the McDonoughs lived in Lunenburg and Ruth and brother Will attended Riverside School. Patrice, who taught at Riverside, credits the school with instilling qualities that now serve her daughter.
“I think Riverside kind of opened her eyes a little bit in terms of cultural possibilities and our humanity,” said Patrice, “and that’s really what it’s about; it’s about our interconnectedness; it’s not about borders.”
For Western Sahara, establishing borders and resistance to calls for sovereignty has a long history that has meant upheaval for decades. The nation of Morroco to the north asserts itself in the region since marching into the territory in 1975 with troops and settlers.
Calls for independence continue, and to native Saharawis, Morrocans in Western Sahara are unwelcome occupiers.
It was outspoken criticism of the occupation and resulting abuses that made the Khaya family a target.
“Since November 2020, the Khaya Sisters have been forcibly confined to their home and the family has endured ongoing abuse, including home invasions, sexual violence and injections of unknown substances. The Khaya sisters have been raped by Moroccan security forces in front of their 84-year-old mother. Furthermore, their water has been poisoned, furniture and property destroyed, and electricity cut-off,” the Human Rights Action Center reported.
Sultana Khaya is an outspoken activist and Saharawi human rights defender, who has been targeted by occupying Moroccan forces, the action center wrote, suffering abductions and beatings, one of which resulted in her eye being gouged out.
The family put out a call for help, and the Human Rights Action Center (HRAC) and a network of other human rights groups responded by supporting the international Unarmed Civilian Protection (UCP) volunteers and sending Ruth and others to the Khaya home.
“At the invitation of the Khaya family in Boujdour, Western Sahara, US-based volunteers have arrived at their home to protect them from human rights abuses and break the almost 500-day siege of the house imposed by Moroccan occupation forces,” notes the Human Rights Action Center.
As noted online, Unarmed Civilian Protection is a nonpartisan strategy that revolves around the use of nonviolent methods by civilians to protect other civilians under threat.
Part of Ruth’s biographical sketch as noted by the Human Rights Action Center states, “Ruth draws on relationships and authentic connection with self, land, and other local life to find community and context. Because Ruth loves Life and experiences all being as interconnected, it is an honor to join the Khaya family and to amplify their call for safety, dignity, and freedom.”
Patrice, who gets updates about her daughter’s well-being from Udai, said she doesn’t know how long Ruth will be there, and despite the danger, she’s proud of Ruth for stepping into the need.
“I’m so filled with pride or awe for her being willing to stand - and I say this in quotes - ‘in the fire,’” said Patrice.
She said there is danger everywhere and people need to be aware of the violence and oppression.
“When people say to me ‘Patrice, aren’t you just so scared and terrified?’ my response is ‘we all need to be’; look at the hurt,” she said. “I am learning at 67 and a half about the Sahawari people and about the Ukrainian people.”
Patrice said upon learning of her daughter’s mission to Western Sahara she needed to decide how to process the news.
“I have three stools for my life: my head, my heart and my action - my what? so what? now what?” she said.
Patrice said she figured the only thing she could control was her ability to educate people about the oppression taking place in Western Sahara. She admitted that she needed to look at a map to make sure she knew where it is.
“I want people to learn where Western Sahara is on a map; who are the Sahawaran people and why are they in pain and why are they standing on a rooftop with their flag asking for dignity?”
Patrice asks that people take the time to educate themselves about the plight in Western Sahara. She suggested one online resource for information and consistent updates: www.nonviolenceinternational.net/western_sahara
The Khaya family has a list of demands with the heading, “End The Khaya Family Siege - Stop The Brutality.”
Among the demands of the Moroccan government are the following:
• Immediately remove all military, uniformed security, police, and other agents who surround the house of the Khaya family.
• Restore water NOW and maintain electricity to the Khaya family home.
• Allow non-Moroccan medical teams to examine and treat the Khaya Sisters and their mother.
• Allow international organizations such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) to freely investigate all allegations made by the Khaya family of human rights abuses, including rape, sexual torture, sleep deprivation, poison with chemicals, and unknown injections.
• Bring the perpetrators and all responsible parties to justice by the ICC.
