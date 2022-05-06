A woman with local ties who placed herself in harm’s way to support a family in Western Sahara oppressed by the Moroccan occupation is drawing further attention to their plight with a hunger strike.
Ruth McDonough, 35, is with the Khaya family in Boujdour, Western Sahara, Africa, offering support to people victimized by what has been described as a long Moroccan siege. She’s been there since mid-March, voluntarily inserting herself into a hostile situation to stand for human rights and dignity.
On Wednesday it was announced she’s now on a hunger strike, hoping to step up her impact on the situation.
“Ruth McDonough, a US/British citizen, began a hunger strike on Wednesday, May 4, in order to bring attention to human rights abuses occurring in Boujdour, Western Sahara,” notes a release from the Human Rights Action Center.
McDonough grew up in the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom, attending Riverside School in Lyndonville. Her mother, Patrice McDonough, lives in Peacham and still owns the home in Lost Nation, Lancaster, N.H. where Ruth lived for several years.
“I am standing in solidarity with Ruth and the Khaya family requesting SAFETY, Human Rights and dignity,” said Patrice McDonough in an email. She learned of Ruth’s decision shortly before the hunger strike was announced in the press release through a phone conversation with her son-in-law, Udai, who lives in England.
In the press release, it was stated that an Irish-American doctor who has also been staying with the Khaya family will serve as Ruth’s caretaker through the hunger strike.
“Both McDonough and (Dr. Tim) Pluta have been guests in the home of the Khaya family since March 15, 2022,” noted the release. “Their arrival came on day 482 of an arbitrary detention in which Moroccan agents had periodically broken and entered the Khaya family home, attacked, beaten, and raped Sultana Khaya and her sister, Waara, in front of their 84-year-old mother, Mitou.”
It is believed that the Khaya home became a target of the Moroccan forces because Sultana Khaya is a human rights defender promoting the right of self-determination for the Saharawi people. She serves as the president of the Saharawi League for the Defense of Human Rights and is a member of the Saharawi Commission against the Moroccan occupation (ISACOM).
The demands directed at the Moroccan forces through Ruth’s hunger strike are: permanently stop the rapes in the Khaya home; permanently end the siege of the Khaya home; allow an independent, non-partisan, international human rights organization to enter the Khaya home in Boujdour to investigate and report what has happened for the public record.
A hunger strike is a method of non-violent resistance during which someone fasts as an act of protest. The action seeks to provoke feelings of guilt and concern for the health and well-being of the person fasting with the goal of substantive change. The exact manner of Ruth’s fast was not shared, but most people on hunger strikes take liquids but no solid food.
Patrice said she trusts her daughter’s decision-making regarding Ruth’s efforts in Western Sahara.
“I am beyond proud of Ruth. It is as big as her whole life as a world citizen and Human Being,” said Patrice.
She shared some actions people can take to support Ruth and help address the oppression that Ruth’s actions are confronting.
• Contact your representatives and senators in congress. Encourage them to “support the Saharawi people in their quest for dignity and self-determination and demand that an independent investigation be conducted into the human rights abuses in Western Sahara.”
• Contact US State Department (+1 202 647 6575) “Demand that US Citizens be allowed to visit with their friends in Boujdour. Additionally, demand that they ensure the safety of US citizen Ruth McDonough during her hunger strike to stop rape and human rights abuses in the Khaya home.”
• Volunteer to help. Online form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOtBQLg5VR-OYbW32Kf1D9AZuY9W4yRwNCLJDNUQKBJApmTw/viewform?usp=sf_link
• Donate to this effort: https://www.nonviolenceinternational.net/donate_ws
• Fast in Solidarity with Ruth McDonough.
A story by Alex MacDonald, writing for the Middle East Eye, (https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/morocco-western-sahara-activist-us-support-prevent-police-sexual-assault) noted on Thursday that the presence of McDonough and Pluta in the Khaya home is making a difference. Authorities are still monitoring the home, but the intrusions have stopped, according to the article.
“None of them can leave Khaya’s home, which is constantly watched by Moroccan police, but it has allowed friends and neighbors to visit and prevented further escalation, allowing Khaya to continue campaigning, including staging demonstrations from the roof of her home,” MacDonald reported.
The story further notes that on Tuesday, McDonough and Pluta were warned by the US consular officials in Morocco that they needed to leave or face arrest and maybe criminal charges by the kingdom.
“The activists believe the warning is likely a bluff, and McDonough said on Wednesday that she was starting a hunger strike,” wrote MacDonald.
