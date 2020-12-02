GREENSBORO — WonderArts is hosting its ninth annual holiday market virtually this year.

The storefront will be hosted on the WonderArts website and will be open from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, through 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Handmade crafts from local artisans, farmers and makers will be offered, with proceeds supporting the ongoing programs at WonderArts. Vendors can check out wonderartsvt.org/virtual-holiday-market for more of that information.

