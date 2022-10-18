Woodburn Argues His Appeal Before New Hampshire Supreme Court
Buy Now

Former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, argued his appeal before the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday in a effort to overturn his 2021 conviction for domestic violence.

Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn acted as his own attorney and argued his case before the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday in an effort to overturn his domestic violence conviction.

The high court could issue a ruling in the next few months, one that will either reverse the conviction and send it back to Coos Superior Court, which Woodburn argues erred when it did not give the jury self-defense instructions, or affirm the conviction that would give him two months to serve in the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments