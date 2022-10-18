Woodburn Argues His Appeal Before New Hampshire Supreme Court

Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn acted as his own attorney and argued his case before the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Tuesday in an effort to overturn his domestic violence conviction.
The high court could issue a ruling in the next few months, one that will either reverse the conviction and send it back to Coos Superior Court, which Woodburn argues erred when it did not give the jury self-defense instructions, or affirm the conviction that would give him two months to serve in the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown.
In May 2021, Woodburn, 57, a Democrat from Whitefield who served three terms in the New Hampshire Senate before a defeat in the November 2018 general election that came three months after his arrest on nine misdemeanor charges, was convicted on one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault for biting the hand of Emily Jacobs, his former fiancee, during an alleged struggle over a cell phone in a car, and two counts of criminal mischief.
All four incidents occurred between August and December 2017 against Jacobs, 40, a former resident of Jefferson who now lives in Maine.
The jury found Woodburn not guilty on a second count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
During his arguments on Tuesday morning, Woodburn cited case law and zeroed in on a particular day in 2017, during the cell phone incident on Dec. 15, and said the trial court’s error to not provide the jury with self-defense instructions is a structural error that requires reversal.
“My name is Jeff Woodburn,” he said. “I represent myself. I’m a non-lawyer and I reserve one minute and welcome questions at any time.”
Associate justices James Bassett, Patrick Donovan and Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi (Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald, who was New Hampshire Attorney General when the AG’s office filed the charges against Woodburn, and Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks, of Colebrook, recused themselves) lobbed many questions at both Woodburn and Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher.
“Is it your position that the trial court prevented you from putting in some evidence to support this defense or that there was evidence supporting self-defense … instructions regardless?” asked Donovan.
“There was some evidence of a struggle,” said Woodburn. “There were words, resultant acts that by themselves should have justified self-defense. It went beyond just a simple threat, but an actual assault.”
On that particular night on a dirt road in Jefferson, Woodburn said he was in a car driven by Jacobs and she would not let him out and she tried to grab his cell phone.
“I was assaulted, that’s my assertion, and there’s words by the complainant [Jacobs] that created an imminent threat,” said Woodburn.
“I understood your argument to rely on the confinement rather than assault,” said Bassett. “Can you clarify that?”
“Yes, I can, thank you, your Honor,” said Woodburn. “On the evening of Dec. 15, I was in a car. The complainant was driving. I asked if she can let me out. It was a heated argument.”
Woodburn said he grabbed at the steering wheel and Jacobs eventually stopped the car.
“That, by definition, is simple assault — confinement,” he said.
Woodburn said the trial court denied him self-defense instructions to the jury because the court determined his mental processing was in question during the time of the incident.
“If you look exclusively at the complainant’s words, not mine, hers, what she says is she’s upset that I informed her I’m going to call a friend to pick me up,” he said. “She reaches for the phone. Again, her testimony, not mine. And those acts, along with a history of difficulties in that relationship and the personality issues that are important here, but also the presence of danger that is in the record. In Coos County, in December, in the middle of the night on a dirt road. Those … without any testimony from me gives me the right to be able to defend myself.”
“So you’re saying there was both confinement and assault?” asked Bassett.
“The definition of simple assault includes confinement,” responded Woodburn
“But there’s no evidence that the alleged victim touched you,” said Donovan.
“Your honor, there doesn’t need to be,” said Woodburn. “My testimony alone is enough to warrant, to let the jury decide.”
After the car stopped, Woodburn said Jacobs reached for his phone in a “missed grab” and a “tug-of-war ensued where we struggled back and forth and I incrementally increased force until the point where she let go and that is the assault that … I admitted to and explained why I did it based upon all of the circumstances.”
“Does it matter that you testified you would get out of the car with or without your phone?” asked Bassett.
“I don’t think it matters at all, your Honor,” said Woodburn. “My mental state at that moment was to get away from that person, even at the risk of whatever harm that might be … Look only at the complainant’s arguments, what she said, her words, she admits she was upset with the situation, she thought it was ridiculous, she grabbed at the phone and that action does count and should qualify to allow me to respond to that based on the history of the relationship with that person and the presence of danger in that situation.”
Speicher disagreed and said the jury was not given self-defense instructions because there was no evidence Jacobs had assaulted Woodburn that night, or that Jacobs had confined him.
“Mr. Woodburn testified, and am quoting here, ‘there was a constant problem of me trying to leave when things got too hot and Emily blocking me,’” Donovan said to Speicher. Why isn’t that some evidence of prior confinement?”
“That was divorced and completely separate from the night of Dec. 15,” said Speicher.
Woodburn was responding at trial to a question about the relationship and the couples therapy he and Jacobs were engaged in, said Speicher.
“Whether or not he reasonably believed it was necessary for him to use force to defend himself against imminent use of force against his own person on the night of Dec. 15 is a separate issue,” said Speicher. “That supposed force that he mentioned was not related in time or in any way.”
Also not related is an incident involving Jacobs on the hood of Woodburn’s car that happened after Dec. 15, he said.
On the stand, Woodburn said he didn’t remember the details about Dec. 15, said Speicher.
“That, I think, is the key issue here,” he said.
Speicher said a driver who refuses to completely stop when a passenger says I want to get out does not equal confinement in any sense of the word, and certainly not in the context of the Woodburn case.
“The complainant did stop the car,” he said. “She didn’t stop it immediately at the second he said ‘stop, stop, stop …’”
Woodburn was also not prevented from using his phone, said Speicher.
“The versions differ on what occurred, but the person who received that phone call did testify and said I received a call from Mr. Woodburn, [who said] ‘hey, do you want to get a drink,’” said Speicher. “Mr. Woodburn did not tell that individual, ‘I’m on the side of the road, I have nowhere to go, I feel unsafe, it’s cold.’ Nothing of the sort. I would say there was no confinement and I think Mr. Woobdurn’s testimony is key here … There was no testimony that Mr. Woodburn felt confined.”
Hantz Marconi asked if the jury was evaluating the correct relationship of the events.
“I think they were,” said Speicher. “And the issue that’s before this court on appeal is whether or not there was any evidence in the record that would support a finding of self-defense. In other words, was there any evidence that Mr. Woodburn reasonably believed that non-deadly force was imminently about to be used against him? He seems to have admitted, and I think that the record bears out, that assault-style use of force is out of the question here. There was no testimony that the victim swung a fist or attempted to hit him. He bases his argument entirely at this point on confinement. I would say there was no confinement here and his own words contradict that … Regardless of whether the tug-of-war over the phone actually occurred, Mr. Woodburn told the court and told the jury, ‘I was not confined, I was going to leave that car with or without my phone’ … She did stop the car. Mr. Woodburn exited and did make that phone call.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.