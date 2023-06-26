Woodburn Seeks New Trial For Criminal Mischief Convictions

Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, right, confers with his attorney, Mark Sisti, during a hearing at Coos Superior Court on Tuesday, when state prosecutors declared their intention to take the domestic violence/assault convictions, which were reversed by the Supreme Court in March, to a new trial in 2024. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Following a June 6 hearing that scheduled a new trial on the two domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn that was overturned by the state Supreme Court in March, Woodburn’s attorney has filed a motion for a new and separate trial for Woodburn’s two criminal mischief convictions.
During the June 6 status conference at Coos Superior Court, Mark Sisti, Woodburn’s new attorney, said to have lumped the criminal mischief charges in the same trial with the domestic violence charges was prejudicial to his client and he needs to speak with Woodburn to determine if Woodburn had approved with his prior attorney of not severing the charges for separate trials.
In a 2-page motion filed on Wednesday, Sisti said Woodburn “would assert that no meaningful discussion of any kind dealing severance took place between him and prior counsel,” there had been no strategic reason to join all charges for trial purposes and doing so constituted a “due process flaw in the original trial,” and the legal representation of Woodburn’s prior attorney was “constitutionally deficient.”
The judge during the June 6 hearing said the criminal mischief sentence, which carries a 30-day sentence in the Coos County House of Corrections, would be imposed at the next hearing, on July 14, if he rejects the motion that Sisti then said he would likely be filing.
In May 2021, Woodburn, 58, of Whitefield, was convicted by a jury on four of nine Class A misdemeanor counts that charged him with assaulting his former fiancee, Emily Jacobs, 40, and damaging her property.
The four convictions were for one count each of domestic violence and simple assault for Woodburn biting the hand of Jacobs during a struggle over a cell phone in a car in December 2017, as well as two counts of criminal mischief, the first for kicking and breaking the door of Jacobs’ clothes dryer, in August 2017, and the second for kicking in and damaging the locked door to her residence in Jefferson on Dec. 24, 2017.
“The case should have been severed as conduct alleged in the criminal mischief complaints were separate and distinct in context and time,” Sisti wrote in his motion. “By allowing the charges to be placed before the jury together was necessarily much more prejudicial than probative and would not have been allowed if tried separately … Allowing such evidence in such a trial causes confusion with the jury and allows the jury to make character determinations they would not have otherwise been able to make … Allowing the charges to move forward together was not in the best interest of justice … Mr. Woodburn’s chance of success would have been much greater without the dark shadows of unrelated charges being cast over these defense presentations.”
For those reasons, Woodburn has shown there is a reasonable probability that, but for Brown’s performance falling below a reasonable standard, the outcome of the trial would have been different, wrote Sisti.
He asks the court to grant the request for a new trial on the criminal mischief charges and to order a full evidentiary hearing on the matter.
During the 2021 sentencing hearing on the four convictions, Judge Peter Bornstein sentenced Woodburn to one 30-day sentence in the county jail for the domestic violence/assault convictions and a second 30-day sentence for the two criminal mischief charges, for a total of 60 days to serve.
Following the convictions, Woodburn appealed to the Supreme Court, which reversed the domestic violence/assault convictions on the grounds that the jury should have been allowed to hear a self-defense argument from Woodburn.
The high court upheld the criminal mischief convictions.
Trial for the domestic violence/assault convictions is currently scheduled for three days in March 2024.
In a statement following the 2021 jury verdict, Woodburn said, “It’s gratifying to be believed by the jury (convicted for what I admitted to and not guilty for the five other charges) but more important to be heard.”
