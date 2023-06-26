Woodburn Seeks New Trial For Criminal Mischief Convictions
Buy Now

Ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, right, confers with his attorney, Mark Sisti, during a hearing at Coos Superior Court on Tuesday, when state prosecutors declared their intention to take the domestic violence/assault convictions, which were reversed by the Supreme Court in March, to a new trial in 2024. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

Following a June 6 hearing that scheduled a new trial on the two domestic violence and assault convictions against ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn that was overturned by the state Supreme Court in March, Woodburn’s attorney has filed a motion for a new and separate trial for Woodburn’s two criminal mischief convictions.

During the June 6 status conference at Coos Superior Court, Mark Sisti, Woodburn’s new attorney, said to have lumped the criminal mischief charges in the same trial with the domestic violence charges was prejudicial to his client and he needs to speak with Woodburn to determine if Woodburn had approved with his prior attorney of not severing the charges for separate trials.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments