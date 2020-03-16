Concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus have prompted the New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Thursday to postpone upcoming court trials, among them the domestic violence case of former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, D-Whitefield.
After several court delays and a year and a half after being charged with multiple counts of domestic violence, simple assault, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass against his former fiancee, the three-day jury trial of Woodburn had been scheduled to begin Tuesday at Coos Superior Court.
