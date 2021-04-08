Richard Guy stepped down last week as the director of the Woodsville Ambulance Service.
When asked why, he quipped, “The people are getting heavier.”
There’s a grain of truth in that. Guy, 70, said he ‘can hold his own’ but his strength isn’t what it used to be, and he’s not getting any younger. So after 40 years as an EMT and 2 1/2 years as director, he figured it was time to go. Most would say he’s earned his retirement.
A graduate of Haverhill Academy, Guy earned two engineering degrees from the University of New Hampshire, worked three years in Pittsburgh, Penn., for Westinghouse, and then returned home to Haverhill.
He opened a television repair shop on Route 302 in Woodsville — The TV Guy — and during a house call, he discovered another calling.
“One day I was doing a house call for a couple up in Lisbon. The guy, we were just talking about politics, and all of a sudden he stopped talking,” Guy said. “His wife was hollering his name. I looked around and he was slumped in his chair. He died of cardiac arrest right while we were talking. And I said ‘I need to learn CPR.’ And it’s all history from there.”
Guy took a CPR course. Then he took an EMT course. He earned his certification in 1981 at age 30.
In short order he became a volunteer member of an ambulance service based out of Cottage Hospital, assisting with overnight and weekend coverage.
Eventually, the service moved out of the hospital and Woodsville Ambulance was formed.
Times have changed. Over the years ambulance crews were summoned by phone, then beepers, and eventually radios. But the mission remained the same.
Guy embraced it. And he called the past year one of the most rewarding of his EMT career. In particular the COVID-19 response.
“Our COVID [vaccine] clinics that we’ve done in the last three months have been particularly rewarding. I’ll always remember those as something we pulled off, it worked great. And like all of it, it’s teamwork,” he said.
Helping others runs in the family.
Guy’s wife, Nancy, is a registered nurse at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. His son Christopher is a full-time enlisted member of the U.S. Army (he re-upped and made it a career after Sept. 11, 2001) and his daughter Ashley Luurtsema is the administrative director of DHMC’s Heart and Vascular Center.
Guy has balanced family obligations with community service.
In addition to being an EMT and running a business, Guy has been a member of various town boards and has been a member of the Haverhill Cooperative School Board for 12 years total, including nine straight.
Last week Steve Robbins took over as Woodsville Ambulance director.
Robbins and Guy have worked together as EMTs for decades. “He started two years after I did. He was just out high school, I remember him being a little string bean of a kid,” Guy said with a smile.
During the past year, Guy and Robbins responded to a call in Newbury. It was a serious automobile accident. They provided life support for a half-hour until the female victim was transported by medflight. It reminded Guy of why he became an EMT.
“We kept a girl alive until the helicopter arrived. We were so certain that we would never hear from her again. And she was a success story. We were both equally amazed at how well it can turn out,” Guy said.
