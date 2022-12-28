Woodsville Appeal Could Delay Tax Bills A Year, Or More

HAVERHILL — Tax bills may be delayed a year or more in the Town of Haverhill and its four precincts.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has announced that tax rates cannot be set until a Woodsville Fire District appeal is resolved by the state Supreme Court.
According to officials, the Supreme Court process is not expected to conclude until late 2023 at the earliest.
In a letter dated Dec. 22 and received on Tuesday, DRA assistant director Adam Denoncour wrote, “Due to the interconnection of the issues raised by the Woodsville Fire District in its appeal and the rates to be set for the Town and the Woodsville Fire District, upon the advice of counsel, we cannot set tax rates while the appeal remains pending.”
“We appreciate that this may cause some complications for the Town and its taxpayers, and ask for your patience while the process runs its course.”
The appeal dates back to March, when Town Meeting approved nearly $450,000 for Woodsville Fire and Highway, but DRA ruled the petition articles were illegal.
In the aftermath, DRA dismissed Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter.
On Oct. 12, Woodsville appealed DRA’s decision to both Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court accepted the appeal on Nov. 29.
Haverhill had already anticipated late tax bills.
Because of a clerical error, the Haverhill Cooperative School District must re-do a special meeting process to accept $120,000 in unanticipated state funds.
The local education portion of the tax rate cannot be set until the special meeting process concludes on Jan. 9.
Due to the delay, the Town of Haverhill had already secured a Tax Anticipation Note to fund municipal operations.
The town will now have to continue relying on the TAN until Woodsville’s Supreme Court appeal is disposed of.
In a public notice on Wednesday, Town Manager Brigitte Codling wrote, “Though the Town has no control over these circumstances, we share in your concern over the delay.”
“We have executed a Tax Anticipation Note (TAN) with the Woodsville Guaranty Bank, which we can access as needed to keep Town Departments operational until the Woodsville Fire District vs DRA appeal can be resolved by the Supreme Court.”
“Until then we encourage residents to pre-pay their 2022 second issue tax bills. If you need assistance with this please contact Haverhill’s Tax Collector, Justin Boulter.”
Woodsville Administrator Kevin Shelton did not respond to an email seeking comment.
TIMELINE
The following is a simple timeline of the ongoing Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and violated municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Oct. 12, 2022: Woodsville appeals DRA’s decisions to Grafton County Superior Court and the New Hampshire Supreme Court. To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
Nov. 29, 2022: The Supreme Court accepts Woodsville’s appeal. Officials expect the Supreme Court will take a year or more to hear arguments and render a decision.
