Woodsville Appeals DRA Decision To Superior, Supreme Courts

The Woodsville Fire District is taking a double-barrelled approach to secure town funding.
Woodsville has filed cases in Grafton County Superior Court and New Hampshire Supreme Court seeking to uphold a 2022 Town Meeting vote, which would reinstate $450,000 in town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway.
The Department of Revenue Administration subsequently ruled that the petition warrant articles to approve the funding were illegal, because they violated state statute, and denied Woodsville standing for an appeal.
Through the Superior and Supreme Court lawsuits, Woodsville seeks to overturn the DRA decision.
Woodsville officials did not respond to requests for comment.
However, the precinct’s attorney, Lynnette Macomber of Concord-based Orr & Reno, said a difference of opinion led Woodsville to file parallel appeals.
DRA believes their decision can only be appealed through Superior Court, but Macomber said her firm believes the Supreme Court is the proper venue. So the decision was made to pursue both options at the same time.
The Superior Court appeal was filed on Oct. 12 and the precinct is still waiting to hear if its Supreme Court appeal has been accepted.
To see all of the Woodsville Precinct’s legal filings visit https://bit.ly/3TyKVoO
The following is a simple timeline of the ongoing Town of Haverhill-Precinct of Woodsville funding saga.
KEY EVENTS
June 2021: Concord lawmakers end the state-mandated funding agreement that required town taxpayers to support Woodsville Fire and Highway. As a result, Woodsville taxpayers must fund 100% of fire and highway operations without town support moving forward.
March 12, 2022: Town Meeting narrowly approves two petition articles to reinstate town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway totaling nearly $450,000.
Voters did so despite multiple legal opinions that the petition articles were illegal and in violation of municipal finance law.
Ultimately, a slim majority believed Woodsville’s argument: That Concord lawmakers had not quashed town-to-precinct funding, but reverted the matter to local control (through annual Town Meeting appropriations).
May 4, 2022: DRA overturns Town Meeting approval of the petition articles, ruling that one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make appropriations for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
May 16, 2022: Woodsville files a request for reconsideration, appealing the DRA decision.
Aug. 12, 2022: DRA dismisses Woodsville’s request for reconsideration, ruling that the precinct lacks standing in the matter. Since the petition warrant articles were approved by Town Meeting, the town must file the request instead, DRA said.
Sept. 26, 2022: The Woodsville Commissioners and district administrator Kevin Shelton asked the Select Board to re-submit the ‘request for reconsideration’ to DRA on the precinct’s behalf. The request is approved 3-2.
