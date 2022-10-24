Woodsville Appeals DRA Decision To Superior, Supreme Courts
Buy Now

Woodsville Precinct (File Photo)

The Woodsville Fire District is taking a double-barrelled approach to secure town funding.

Woodsville has filed cases in Grafton County Superior Court and New Hampshire Supreme Court seeking to uphold a 2022 Town Meeting vote, which would reinstate $450,000 in town funding for Woodsville Fire and Highway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments