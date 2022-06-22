Woodsville Appeals DRA Denial Of $450,000 In Town Funding

HAVERHILL — The Woodsville Fire District has appealed a Department of Revenue Administration decision, which denied town funding for precinct operations.
The appeal hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.
Earlier this year, DRA overturned the Town Meeting approval of two petition articles which would have required the town to pay nearly $450,000 to Woodsville’s fire and highway departments.
In a letter dated May 4, DRA Municipal Accounts Advisor Jamie Dow wrote that the petition articles were disallowed because they were “not consistent with state statute.”
Specifically, Dow wrote, one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make an appropriation for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
The Woodsville Fire District filed an appeal on May 16.
In the appeal, attorney Jeremy Eggleton or Orr & Reno wrote that DRA wrongly determined that the warrant articles were “illegal.”
Although the state law requiring the Town of Haverhill to fund the Woodsville Fire District was repealed last year, Eggleton argued, the town was within its rights to continue the arrangement through town meeting approval.
Eggleton also pushed back on claims that the Woodsville Fire Department was illegitimate, and not eligible for town funds. He provided documentation to back his claim that Woodsville Fire was established a century ago “for the extinguishment of fires.”
“The DRA’s apparent finding that Woodsville never formed a valid fire department is simply unfounded,” he wrote.
Woodsville Fire District Administrator Kevin Shelton did not respond to a request for comment.
The DRA decision was foreshadowed earlier this year.
The petition articles were deemed illegal by town counsel but were narrowly approved at the town meeting in March.
They would have required the town to raise and appropriate $298,630 for Woodsville Highway and $146,974 for Woodsville Fire for the 2022 fiscal year.
If the DRA decision stands, the precinct must cover those costs in full.
