The principal of Woodsville High School on Thursday presented the graduation plans for the school that will have events taking place in June and as traditional a graduation as possible in August.
The first event is a class night.
“There will be a Class Night at the Fairlee Drive-In on Thursday, June 11, time to be determined,” said WHS Principal Eric Chase.
A parade to celebrate the Class of 2020 is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 13.
According to the working plan for the parade, graduates will meet at the community field at 10:30 a.m. Saturday for the 11 a.m. departure. Family members and friends are asked to line Central Street.
“We are still trying to finalize the route, but plan to start at 11,” said Chase. “We do have graduation scheduled for Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. We are hoping to be able to do a traditional graduation by that point, but with safety precautions, of course.”
