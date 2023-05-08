HAVERHILL — Woodsville High School is looking for a new leader.
In a surprise announcement, first-year principal Hayden Coon submitted his resignation on May 4.
In his letter, he wrote, “This was not an easy decision to make, but is necessary for myself and family at this time. I am grateful for the opportunity and I appreciate all the support in my time here.”
No further explanation was provided.
Coon had attended the most recent school board meeting three days earlier, and made no mention of stepping down. He will serve through the conclusion of the academic year.
Personable and upbeat, Coon had formed strong bonds with students and made a positive impression in his first year.
In comments online, community members lamented his departure, calling it “heartbreaking” and “a huge loss.”
Raised in Williamstown, Vt., Coon’s grandfather Irving and father William were both Woodsville High graduates.
Coon received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in 2006 and his master’s from Johnson State College in 2008 and began his career as a special educator at a Portland, Ore., alternative school.
He earned his second master’s degree (in special education) from Portland State University in 2011 and shortly afterward, he returned to Vermont and taught match at Williamstown Middle School
He was named the Times Argus Best of the Best Middle/High School Teacher in 2016.
He had been the co-principal of PreK-8 Barre City Elementary and Middle School from 2018 to 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.