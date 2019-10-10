The Woodsville Free Public Library is celebrating 125 years of community service with an open house and Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Haverhill Police Department, Woodsville EMS, Woodsville Fire Department and Woodsville Highway Department will be on site with their vehicles.
The public is encouraged to stop by and say hello , and browse the book collection (adults, teens and youth), magazines, DVD’s and audio books. Check out the library’s three computers, as well as the Town of Haverhill historical reference material including, but not limited to, town reports from 1890 to present. View the library’s meeting room — now available to the public for group meetings.
