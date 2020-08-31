Woodsville Man Arrested For Allegedly Firing Gun At Neighbors

Caleb Holden

A Woodsville, N.H., man was arrested Sunday on several charges after allegedly firing a handgun at neighbors.

The Haverhill Police Department responded to 2 Perkins Place in Woodsville for a report of a large brawl. While officers were responding it was reported that shots had been fired. Officers were informed that the alleged shooter was 34-year-old Caleb Holden.

