A Woodsville, N.H. man was arrested in Newbury on March 6 on charges of violating conditions of release, and an abuse prevention order by contacting a protected person.
Donald Smith, 31, was located in Newbury by state police March 31, and issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court on April 2 to answer to the charges.
