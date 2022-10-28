Woodsville Man Indicted For Attempted Sex With Minor Who Was Undercover Cop

A Woodsville man has been indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury for using a computer service in an alleged attempt to have sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female.
According to prosecutors, he also exposed himself in a photograph he sent to the teen.
But the teen turned out to be an undercover Lebanon police officer.
In the October round of Grafton Superior Court indictments released on Friday, Daniel J. Allard, 32, is charged with four Class B felony counts of attempted felonious sexual assault, attempted indecent exposure and lewdness, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and prohibited use of computer services.
According to the indictments, Allard on Sept. 28 used the Meetme/Skout online computer service “to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child or another person believed by the person to be a child” when sought to solicit “Amy,” a person he believed as under 16, but who was actually undercover Lebanon Police Officer Eric Hunter.
Prosecutors said their conversation proceeded as follows:
Amy: “And do wat??”
Allard: “You know have some fun”.
Amy: “Like wat??”
Allard: “Good old f******.”
Amy: “What do u mean by good old f****** lol”
Allard: “Sex”.
In seeking it, authorities said Allard agreed with “Amy” to travel to Lebanon and set up a time and place where they could meet, and he did in fact travel to that place, Hannaford supermarket, on the same day.
According to the case summary, Allard is being represented by defense attorney Emily Wynes and after his arrest was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond with conditions.
On Tuesday, his attorney filed a notice of defense of entrapment.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for Dec. 5.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald.
