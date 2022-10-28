Woodsville Man Indicted For Attempted Sex With Minor Who Was Undercover Cop
Buy Now

Grafton County Department of Corrections Jail Court Courthouse

A Woodsville man has been indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury for using a computer service in an alleged attempt to have sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female.

According to prosecutors, he also exposed himself in a photograph he sent to the teen.

