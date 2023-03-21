Woodsville Man Takes Plea, Avoids Jail In Teen Sex Solicitation Case

A Woodsville man indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury in October on charges of soliciting sex from whom he thought was a female teen but was instead a police officer, has pleaded guilty for a proposed sentence that carries no time behind bars.
Daniel J. Allard, 32, was initially indicted on four Class B felony counts each of attempted felonious sexual assault, attempted indecent exposure and lewdness, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and prohibited use of computer services.
Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years.
According to prosecutors, Allard also exposed himself in a photograph he sent to the teen, who turned out to be undercover Lebanon police officer Eric Hunter.
On Sept. 28, according to the indictments, Allard used the Meetme/Skout online computer service to solicit “Amy,” a person he believed was under 16 but who was Hunter.
For their case, prosecutors stated part of the conservation:
Amy: “And do wat??”
Allard: “You know have some fun”.
Amy: “Like wat??”
Allard: “Good old f******.”
Amy: “What do u mean by good old f****** lol”
Allard: “Sex”.
On the same day, Allard agreed with “Amy” to travel to Lebanon and set up a time and place where they could meet at Hannaford supermarket, said authorities.
On Oct. 25, four days after his indictments, Allard, who is represented by defense attorney Emily Wynes, filed a notice of defense of entrapment.
On March 3, he waived his rights for a plea of guilty.
According to the terms, Allard is pleading guilty to two charges, attempted felonious sexual assault and prohibited use of computer services.
For the first charge, he was sentenced to 12 months, all suspended for three years of good behavior and three years of probation, which could be reduced to two years upon completion of treatment.
For the charge of attempted felonious sexual assault, Allard was given a state prison sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years, all of which is suspended for five years of good behavior and no unsupervised contact with minors except for his child, according to court documents.
The sentence needs to be formally approved by a judge.
A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 31 at Grafton Superior Court.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.