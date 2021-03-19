The Town of Haverhill will not fund the Woodsville Fire Department this year.
Taxpayers in the Woodsville precinct will bear the full cost of the department, which had a 2020 operating budget of $132,200.
As a result, the Woodsville property tax rate will increase approximately $1.52 per $1,000, according to precinct officials.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling explained that Haverhill cannot fund Woodsville Fire until it joins a newly-formed town fire department.
Plans to merge three district departments (North Haverhill, Haverhill Corner and Woodsville) into a single town fire department were approved by 2020 Town Meeting.
Two precincts have already agreed to join (North Haverhill and Haverhill Corner). Woodsville has opposed the measure.
Even if they wanted to, Woodsville cannot join the town department this year because Town Meeting voters this month rejected Article 2, which was needed to consider over 30 other articles, including fire department funding.
“The failure of the 2021 warrant means that the Town cannot consider accepting in 2021 the Woodsville Fire Department as a station of the Town Fire Department, ‘no means no,’” said Codling, adding, “The Select Board voted to only fund the Town’s Fire Department moving forward due to the legal advice we received.”
Codling provided legal opinions that supported the Select Board’s decision to only fund the town fire department.
In a letter dated Feb. 26, law firm Drummond Woodsum of Manchester stated that the Woodsville Fire District is “a separate and distinct municipality from the Town” and that the purpose of a district is “to allow a smaller group of residents to manage their own needs by removing some power from the existing municipality.”
The legal opinion continued that “Woodsville wants the independent power to operate its own fire department, without accountability to Town voters, yet it wants the Town taxpayers, the majority of whom are not Woodsville residents, to fund it” and concluded that “so long as Woodsville desires to retain its own independent power to operate fire service within its borders, it bears the responsibility to fund the same.”
That opinion was supported by the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which stated that town and precinct governments were separate entities, and that “it would be improper for one municipality to fund an activity which may only benefit the citizens of another municipality.”
In response to the town’s decision to withhold funding, Woodsville commissioners on Tuesday voted to limit the fire department’s services to the precinct, according to Precinct Administrator Kevin Shelton.
They will remain a mutual aid agency, and will respond to calls in surrounding areas (including the rest of Haverhill) if additional manpower be needed.
“They’ll get toned out if the fire is bad enough,” Shelton said.
Shelton said the Woodsville Precinct will consider the fire department merger at its annual meeting on Wednesday, despite stated opposition to the proposal by Woodsville Fire staff and the precinct commissioners.
Even if they approve a merger, they would not be eligible to join the town fire department until 2022, due to the Town Meeting vote.
