The first-year Woodsville High School principal recently rescinded his letter of resignation after taking steps to address health and family issues.
Contacted on Monday, Coon said he feels “a lot better” and has reached an agreement with SAU 23 to better balance work and home responsibilities with children ages one and three.
His decision to stay was heavily influenced by community members — particularly WHS students — who encouraged him to return.
“I got emails. I got letters. I got invitations to some seniors’ family graduation parties; I thought that was a pretty special thing,” Coon said. “The principal doesn’t get invited to many of those, and I got invited to a few. It was a good reminder of how much of a difference a principal can make if you’re doing a good job.”
Personable and upbeat, Coon had formed strong bonds with students and made a positive impression in his first year.
He worked to rebuild school culture and community following COVID interruptions, making it a point to “celebrate everybody’s excellence whether it be on the athletic field, in academics, or whatever it may be.”
Raised in Williamstown, Vt., Coon’s grandfather Irving and father William were both Woodsville High graduates.
Coon received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont in 2006 and his master’s from Johnson State College in 2008 and began his career as a special educator at a Portland, Ore., alternative school.
He earned his second master’s degree (in special education) from Portland State University in 2011, and shortly afterward, he returned to Vermont and taught match at Williamstown Middle School.
He was named the Times Argus Best of the Best Middle/High School Teacher in 2016.
He was the co-principal of PreK-8 Barre City Elementary and Middle School from 2018 to 2022.
Speaking at the Woodsville High School graduation on Saturday, Coon declared his intention to remain as principal indefinitely.
“For me, the class of 2023 will always be special,” he said. “It is my first graduating class as principal of Woodsville High School, and hopefully the first of many more to come.”
