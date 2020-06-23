WOODSVILLE, NH — The Woodsville Free Public Library began curbside services June 23. The building remains closed, but patrons may request materials for pickup (books, magazines, DVDs and audiobooks) by calling (603) 747-3483 and leaving a message with a name and phone number. Requests can also be sent through the Facebook page, and/or emailed to woodsvillelibrary@hotmail.com.

Pickups will occur on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Returned materials will be quarantined for 5 days upon return, after which they will be wiped down and put back into circulation. Request turnover is dependent on volume of requests and availability of materials.

