WOODSVILLE, N.H. — On the evening of June 9, the graduating Class of 2022 marched to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” during an outdoor ceremony in celebration of the finale of their four years at Woodsville High School.
Opening remarks were presented by the school’s principal, Eric Chase, followed by a welcome message from 2022 graduate, Anna Roy.
Next to the podium was Salutatorian Hannah Keeler, who devoted her speech to the attributes of her friends at Woodsville High School.
Hannah had attended several schools before entering WHS in her sophomore year. She dreaded the move; convinced her experience would be no different than what she had previously gone through. Fortunately she was proven wrong.
“From the first day I stepped into WHS my perspective changed. I realized that I had convinced myself to have a negative outlook on this new chapter, and not once had I stopped to consider how powerful this change might be. I quickly realized that it would only be as difficult as I made it. So, I decided to change my outlook and magically things changed.
“On my second day … I still didn’t know anyone so I sat by myself in the back of the room. Shortly before class … someone walk over to my desk. It was Chloe Williams-Wyman. She asked me if anyone was sitting in the desk beside me and when I told her that it was free she said, and I quote, ‘I guess I get to make a new friend today!’ And while she may not remember this moment as vividly as I do, I felt it was important to mention because it was a turning point for me because that moment made me realize that other people didn’t know me either … all it took were a few kind words and some confidence to make friends in this new place.”
Hannah became involved with her class in many ways, eventually realizing that moving to WHS was one of best things that ever happened to her.
“… I learned that the most unexpected people can be your most influential friends. I know that this place will always have a special place in my heart …”
She closed by encouraging her classmates: “always remember that your attitude determines your experience.”
Valedictorian Sammy Sarkis compared his classmates’ school experience to being “dropped into a maze.”
“Coming into high school, we exited the comfortable green grass, ranging fields, and bright rainbows of middle school and entered the frightening labyrinth that is often dubbed ‘the best time of our lives.’”
He painted a verbal picture of the students experiencing uncertainty and anxiety; banding together for safety, until they adjusted to the maze and started to venture forth.
“Eventually, one by one, we started to trickle out of the maze, navigating the hallways, slayed the beasts, overcame our timid nature, and came out all the better. While it took everyone a different amount of time, brainpower, physical effort, or planning, we still reached the same destination.”
Sammy explained his personal strategy to conquer this maze — pursuing academics — while others sought — along with academics — athleticism, music, learning about construction and heavy machinery, building bonds and more. “They have built the tools necessary for themselves in high school, and are as ready for success as I am today …
“when we consider each and every one of my classmates, and how they started their journey pitched in anxiety in the terrifying labyrinth, it is absolute and irrevocable, that the tools and strategies that each individual in this class utilized to get here today, are all worth celebrating, and all are different but equal preparations for success. We all escaped the maze, and we all will embark confidently and personally, into the next prosperous yet intimidating chapter of our lives.”
Woodsville High School Class of 2022
Maksat Baishbekov, Malana Beaudoin, Luke Britton, Chloe Brooks, Kadence Broughan, Haile Boutin, Eric Cadreact, Abram Cowell, Isabella Caccavaro Cowell, James Crews, Elisha Crissman, Andre Cuaresma, Alexander Danforth, Kylee Davis, James Dooley, Brandon Dow, Jeremy Dow, Emily Farr, Lauren Harris, Cristian Herrera, Douglas Holland, Hannah Keeler, Mackenzie Kingsbury, Leah Krull, Abigail Locke, Gavin Lowe, Michael Maccini, Patricia McDanolds, Anna McIntyre, Grace Moore, Colin Pelletier, Samuel Pond, Emma Puffer, David Raymond III, Jessica Riley, Tyler Roden, Anna Roy, Madeleine Roy, Beya Sabina, Abigail Sargent, Sammy Sarkis, Lillie Smith, Zoe Smith, Mason Ste. Marie, Kaylee Stevens, Camden Tenney-Burt, Carter Thompson, Alex Trubiano, Nicholas Vigent, Joshua Vinnacombe, Chole Williams-Wyman, Hattie Williams, Gavin Williamson and Jacquline Wyman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.