HAVERHILL — WiFi is coming to Woodsville.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling on Monday announced that a mesh wireless network will be activated next week, with beta testing to follow.
If all goes according to plan, it could deliver cell service to parts of Central Street and Railroad Park in time for Labor Day.
Woodsville is currently a data desert with no publicly available cellular or wireless broadband service.
The mesh network will be created through multiple antennas hosted by local businesses, organizations and individuals, who donate bandwidth in exchange for promotional or technical services. Agreements are for three years.
Three hosts have already been confirmed: Vickie Wyman/Atlantic Real Estate, 147 Central St., one antenna; Mike and Brie Choate/Mikes Garage, 26 Central St., two antennas; and Bob Welsh/Welsh Property Apartments, 143 Central St., two antennas.
The mesh network is funded through a $50,000 Cellular Broadband Expansion Capital Reserve Fund created by 2020 Town Meeting. Work is being done by Mosedale Integrated Solutions of Barnet.
The mesh network falls short of the 8-antenna, mile-and-a-half mesh network proposed last year, but will deliver publicly available WiFi to a half-mile segment in the heart of the precinct.
Earlier this summer, Town Manager Brigitte Codling, who sits on the Grafton County Broadband Committee, said broadband expansion was “years away” and said the mesh network would help to meet Woodsville’s WiFi needs for the time being.
Mesh networks have already been established in other local, rural communities including St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville and Littleton.
