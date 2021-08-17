Woodsville Sex Offender To Serve 15 To 30 Years In Prison

A sex offender from Woodsville will serve up to 15 to 30 years in New Hampshire State Prison for felonious sexual assault against a 6-year-old girl, and for knowingly and repeatedly failing to report his change of address and comply with sex offender registry requirements.
On Aug. 10. Michael J. Brainard, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges and was sentenced at Grafton Superior Court.
He will serve his time at the state prison for men in Concord, though that sentence to serve could be reduced through earned time reduction from the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
On Jan. 29, 2020, Brainard was arrested by Haverhill police on a probation violation for failure to comply with the sex offender registry, and was also charged with failing to update his address as required under the registry.
Because of the risk to the community, a judge ordered that Brainard be held without bail on preventative detention while he awaited trial.
Three weeks later, in February 2020, Brainard was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of felonious sexual assault against the girl between Nov. 1, 2019 and Jan. 17, 2020, in Woodsville, a charge that carried an enhanced penalty with an extended term of imprisonment because of previous sex assault convictions.
At the time, Brainard had recently been sentenced to state prison for failing to comply with the sex offender registry, but those sentences had been fully suspended and he had been released after serving several months in county jail.
In addition, Brainard, in February 2020, was indicted on a Class A felony of failing to register as a Tier III sex offender after being convicted of injury sex assault against a minor in Connecticut in 2008, as well as on three counts of felonious sexual assault against a victim under 16 in February 2019 in Warren for assaults that occurred in that town in July 2017.
On Jan. 24, 2020, in Woodsville, county prosecutors said Brainard failed to report a change of address to the Haverhill Police Department, and did so after previously being convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in August 2018 at Grafton Superior Court.
Brainard was represented in his four separate cases by public defender, Jason Novak, and by Novak and public defender, Sheldon Mirkin in the case involving the girl in Woodsville.
According to the case summary, prosecutors sought to admit into evidence a false name that had been provided to law enforcement by Brainard and previous burglary convictions.
Most of the motions filed in the case were sealed from the public, including a motion regarding his “suicidality.”
On June 30, 2021, a settlement conference was held at the superior court, the report of which was also sealed.
Five weeks later, the case went to the plea and sentencing hearing.
In addition to the 15 t0 30 years behind bars, Brainard is required to register as a sex offender and comply with the registry requirements, complete a sex offender program and all counseling, treatment, or educational programs, and undergo a mental health evaluation and all counseling deemed appropriate.
A Class A misdemeanor count of simple assault against the girl that carried a 2- to 5-year sentence was suspended for 40 years on condition of good behavior.
For knowingly and repeatedly failing to comply with the sex offender registry requirements regarding his address on Jan. 24, 2020, Brainard was given a 7½- to 15-year prison sentence, all suspended for 40 years on the condition of good behavior.
In a separate case that also went to a plea and sentencing last week, Brainard faced two Class B felony counts for a knowing failure to comply with the registry, the first on July 1, 2016 and the second on Oct. 1, 2017.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in March 2018 after he failed to appear for his arraignment.
Several months later, Brainard pleaded guilty to both charges and was given a fully-suspended prison sentence for five years of good behavior and 123 days of credit for time served in county jail.
After his January 2020 arrest, however, the case was reopened and Brainard last week was given a prison sentence of 3½ to 7 years, to be served concurrently with his 15- to 30-year prison sentence.
For his three Class B felonious sexual assault charges against the minor in Warren in 2017, all of which were filed in August 2018, Brainard, in September 2019, was given a total 3½- to 7-year prison sentence, all suspended for five years on condition of good behavior.
After his January 2020 arrest, the case was reopened and Brainard last week was given a 3½-to 7-year prison sentence, to also be served concurrently with his 15- to 30-year sentence.
