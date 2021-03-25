A fire department merger was rejected at the Woodsville Precinct annual meeting on Wednesday.
Approximately 45 voters unanimously opposed a measure to merge Woodsville Fire into a newly formed Haverhill Fire Department.
Woodsville is the lone holdout. North Haverhill and Haverhill Corner have already agreed to join Haverhill Fire, which became official earlier this month.
As a result, Woodsville Precinct taxpayers must provide full funding for the WFD.
Woodsville voters also doubled their appropriation for the Woodsville Area Fourth of July Committee to $1,000, to restore $500 in funding lost when the Haverhill Town Warrant failed to pass.
Meanwhile, Steve Wheeler was re-elected to the precinct commission, which was downsized to three commissioners this year, in accordance with state law.
