Work Continues To End Vandalism At Boat Launch

WATERFORD — Efforts to address problems at the Old County Road boat launch will continue this summer.
The grassroots organization, Friends Of Moore Reservoir, met last month with Great River Hydro and law enforcement officials to take steps to prevent vandalism at the popular Connecticut River boat launch and picnic area.
In a press release, FOMR wrote, “Although efforts to gate off the area at night and off-season failed, the group continues to work to keep the unwanted vandalism at bay by working with law enforcement to keep the area patrolled regularly, as well as a “neighborhood watch” aspect by the group to notify Great River Hydro and law enforcement when illegal activity occurs.”
In support of boat launch preservation, Great River Hydro took steps to protect the grass picnic area. Rocks were placed along the boundary to prevent vehicle access and areas damaged by cars and trucks were replanted.
However, Friends Of Moore Reservoir wrote, “litter and unsupervised fires continue to be a problem, and in fact the hay that was laid down to help the new grass grow was gathered up and used as a fire starter recently. Additionally, cleanup crews regularly find not only litter but needles in the area.”
Moving forward, Great River Hydro will install signage near the boat launch, notifying visitors of the rules. It will also alert visitors that the area is monitored by FOMR and patrolled by the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department as a deterrent.
In the press release, Friends of Moore Reservoir states, “[We] understand that most people who use the area are picking up after themselves and want a nice place to picnic and enjoy the reservoir. [FOMR] are hoping that those who do enjoy the area will help spread the word that the area needs to be respected and cared for so that it can be enjoyed by families and fishing and recreation enthusiasts.”
It continues ongoing efforts to address the boat launch.
In January, the Select Board formed a two-member subcommittee to meet with Great River Hydro to resolve vandalism and misconduct problems at the Old County Road boat launch.
The subcommittee was proposed by a concerned citizens group, which has met since July to address problem behavior at the boat launch, which began in 2020 and has worsened.
Last year mischief makers disconnected a ramp to a floating dock, tipped over porta-potties, left unattended fires, and covered the picnic tables, dock and surrounding rocks with graffiti.
In addition, there have been problems with speeding vehicles and reckless drivers heading to/from the boat launch, and there are concerns about swimmer safety at the unsupervised area.
The Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department is contracted to patrol all four of Great River Hydro’s boat launches along the Connecticut River in Waterford.
However, the CCSD faces a staffing shortage which limits its ability to conduct patrols.
CCSD works in cooperation with Vermont State Police and Vermont Fish and Game, but those agencies cover large territories and their response time for a low-priority call could be up to an hour.
