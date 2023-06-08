Work Continues To End Vandalism At Boat Launch
Buy Now

A grassroots effort is forming to address chronic vandalism at a Waterford boat launch and picnic area on the Connecticut River. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WATERFORD — Efforts to address problems at the Old County Road boat launch will continue this summer.

The grassroots organization, Friends Of Moore Reservoir, met last month with Great River Hydro and law enforcement officials to take steps to prevent vandalism at the popular Connecticut River boat launch and picnic area.

