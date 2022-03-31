Work To Define, Review, 100-Plus Programs For Vermont State University Underway

MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) who serve on the Education, Personnel and Student Life Committee met in recent days to focus on the academic transformation projects underway, along with other key challenges as the state colleges system undergoes a systemic overhaul.
The state colleges are facing the monumental task of forging a new statewide university — Vermont State University — from Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Vermont Technical College as part of a right-sizing of the system to put it on a fiscally sustainable path to continue to serve Vermonters and out-of-state students into the future.
A Select Committee appointed by the legislature following a period of fiscal crisis not long after the pandemic put the wheels of major system-wide change in motion, and the recommendations of that committee are being implemented.
The new statewide university is set to commence on July 1, 2023.
Only the Community College of Vermont, also under the VSCS umbrella, will remain alongside the new state-wide university.
“It’s an incredibly busy time across the system at this moment,” Trustee Megan Cluver, chair of the committee, said at the meeting’s outset.
Dr. Yasmine Ziesler, the state colleges’ system’s chief academic officer, shared a presentation on Academic Programs Optimization projects with the committee. “We’re continuing the work of developing academic programs … and getting a little bit more clear about what all the proposals are looking like,” she said.
Ziesler said details right down to the courses required for programs are continuing to be worked on and will continue to be worked on through this coming summer.
Having the final curriculum details ready for the board’s review by August is the goal, she said.
“Everybody is doing as much as they can to figure out how to make this do-able,” said Ziesler.
Faculty Leadership Briefs Committee
During the committee meeting, Vermont Technical College Faculty Assembly Moderator Joan Richmond-Hall described the process by which the Curriculum Committees and Faculty Assembly chairs are working through the coordinated review process.
Prof. Julie Theoret, on behalf of the Faculty Federation, shared that many of the ideas proposed by the Labor Task Force two years ago are being integrated into the ongoing faculty work on the academic structure of the new university, the record shows.
Curriculum committees from each school’s faculty assembly are at work on the program reviews, explained Richmond-Hall, saying that work is underway now and there is much additional work being tackled by faculty across the system.
“So there are a lot of moving parts,” she explained saying coordinating the different cultures of the campuses is part of the work.
Cultural differences across the campuses of NVU, Vermont Tech and Castleton was referenced by Richmond-Hall during the meeting, including that some campuses have sports as a vital part of their identity and at some they are an add-on; at some schools the focus is on technical education while at others it’s a focus on the liberal arts; some schools are more residential, while others are more commuting schools.
“We spend some time at our meetings just sharing, ‘Here’s what it’s like here,’ ” said Richmond-Hall.
She said learning to see, understand and respect the differences while working to create an overall ethos for the newly-emerging university is important.
“There are cultural differences everywhere,” Richmond-Hall said. “Getting to know my colleagues, that’s the joy of the work we are doing.”
Trustee Janette Bombardier stressed that the trustees have a responsibility to ensure there is a system going forward, and she acknowledged that it’s very hard work and it’s stressful and emotional.
Richmond-Hall said it’s not clear to some faculty working on the process how the system is going to be able to save $5 million in the coming year, and there is fear that “large cuts will have to happen.”
The VSCS is under legislative directive to make $5 million in annual cuts in each of the coming five years to reduce its structural deficit.
Cluver said the $5 million in structural deficit reductions can be accomplished through both reductions, as well as efforts to increase revenues with work on recruitment and retention going forward.
Ziesler said there is a pressing time crunch relating to the course schedule for admissions for the first incoming class, “That’s an internal, operational pressure and it’s serious … I think we’re all feeling that.”
“The idea that we can review 101 programs in one semester … it’s going to be a stretch to say the least,” said Richmond-Hall, saying faculty working on the programs review are asking, “how they are going to be able to do this? … I think this is very, very aggressive,” she said of the timeline.
Ziesler said problem-solving is happening continuously to try to improve the faculty pressure amid the transformation process.
Ziesler said the VSCS is looking to launch Vermont State University on July 1, 2023, but the work will not be complete by that date. She said pacing the work over time will be important.
Richmond-Hall said the work is “like a never-ending task and it’s certainly taking its toll.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.