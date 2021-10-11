Jay Peak Resort seeks to fill hundreds of positions ahead of the winter season.
Easier said than done.
Vermont continues to grapple with a housing crunch and a worker shortage caused by the pandemic.
To overcome those obstacles, Jay Peak has increased employee housing, from 175 to 325 units, and will invest an additional $2 million in payroll, increasing the base pay rate from $11.75 to $13.50 per hour.
Those changes will be paired with a marketing blitz and a series of job fairs, the first taking place at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport on Oct. 14.
In addition, Jay Peak could increase its number of foreign workers, who traditionally account for 10% of their winter workforce.
GM Steve Wright said the resort needs to hire approximately 800 employees ahead of opening day in late November. They will need twice as many if the U.S.-Canada border reopens. Cross-border customers represent a significant chunk of Jay Peak’s business.
The northern U.S. border has been closed to non-essential Canadian traffic since March 2020. That closure has been repeatedly extended on a monthly basis. The next deadline is Oct. 21.
FEWER RESTRICTIONS
Jay Peak Resort will return this winter with fewer COVID-19 restrictions. They will re-open lifts and lodges at full capacity, resume group ski lessons and bring back events, such as the season pass holder’s party on Dec. 11.
However, some mitigation measures will remain in place.
Workers who cannot maintain six feet of social distance will have to mask up, and unvaccinated staff must complete weekly COVID testing.
Wright expects the testing requirement will impact a small number of employees. He said approximately 95% of the current staff is vaccinated.
Elsewhere Vail Resorts (Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo) has announced an indoor mask mandate at its resorts. Guests will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination to eat indoors and employees will be required to have vaccinations.
Smugglers Notch will require masks indoors, Mad River Glen has announced a vaccine mandate for employees, and Sugarbush has announced a mask requirement for unvaccinated staff
FORECASTING THE FUTURE
With travel restrictions loosened, Jay Peak anticipates high demand from American customers.
According to Wright, season pass sales and hotel bookings have been exceptional, a sign of COVID economic recovery.
“It’s been off the hook,” he said. “Advance sales for season passes and room reservations are more than what I could have hoped for. A lot of that is pent-up demand. A lot of people that normally come to Vermont couldn’t last year. Now they are looking forward to it.”
Strong domestic demand could offset — somewhat — a loss of international business.
When budgeting for this season, Wright said, he planned for the border to remain closed through the winter.
“I approached the budget as conservative as possible,” he said.
However, if the border does re-open to non-essential Canadian traffic during the 2021-2022 season, Jay Peak will have to increase staffing to traditional winter levels, approximately 1,6000, in order to meet increased demand.
Wright is planning for that contingency.
What’s more, he’s looking forward to it.
The re-opening of the border and the return of Canadian customers would be more than an economic shot in the arm. It would be proof positive that Jay Peak had survived the pandemic.
Said Wright, “When I start hearing French in the base lodge, I’ll know we’re back.”
