Workers Complete Another Rail Trail Section

The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is another 6.3 miles closer to completion of the full cross-Vermont, 93-mile recreation trail.
The latest section opened to public use is between Sheldon and Highgate. Three segments of the former rail line are left to construct. Full trail completion is expected in late fall 2022. Once complete, users will have an uninterrupted 93 miles of trail that extends from St. Johnsbury to Swanton. The LVRT will be the longest rail trail in New England.
The LVRT is a four-season, multi-purpose recreation and transportation corridor for walking, cycling, horseback riding, snow-shoeing, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling. Efforts related to the trail have been ongoing for two decades. The LVRT is a project of the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) in partnership with the state, which owns the rail line.
Gov. Phil Scott, who has been pushing for completion of the trail, said the late summer is a good time to get out and enjoy the trail.
“Outdoor recreation is key to Vermont’s economy and quality of life, and this new section of trail offers exciting new opportunities,” said Gov. Scott. “There is no better time than now to get outside and enjoy all the Green Mountain State has to offer, and I hope many Vermonters and visitors get the chance to enjoy the benefits of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.”
At the urging of Gov. Scott, in 2020, the Legislature authorized a $2.8 million expenditure in the Capitol Bill to finally complete the trail. Prior to that VAST had led the construction effort and was able to get 34 miles of trail finished. St. Johnsbury to West Danville is one of three completed sections of the LVRT.
The $2.8 million combined with $11.3 million in federal funds will propel construction to completion.
“The completion of this 93-mile recreational trail in the fall of 2022 will stimulate tourism opportunities for Vermonters and visitors to our state,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “The business and community development opportunities are limited only by the imagination of Vermont entrepreneurs and the creative communities that the trail traverses.”
For St. Johnsbury’s part, local officials are working to get some of the expected high volumes of LVRT users into town for what they hope is a significant economic benefit. Plans are underway and funding is in place to extend the town’s Three Rivers Path to the parking area of the rail trail on South Main Street. The trail extension would lead LVRT users to downtown.
Completing the LVRT means constructing three final segments and a major bridge. Construction of the bridge is scheduled to begin during this construction season. The remaining segments to be constructed are the following:
• West Danville to Hardwick (17.85 miles) starting at the intersection with Channel Drive and extending westerly to the intersection with Maple Street;
• Cambridge to Sheldon (18.37 miles) starting at the intersection with VT Route 109 and extending westerly to the intersection with Bridge Street;
• Hardwick to Morrisville (12.44 miles) starting at the intersection with North Main Street and extending westerly to the intersection with VT Route 15A.
