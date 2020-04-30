ST. JOHNSBURY — Set back by a few weeks by the COVID pandemic, a crew from J. Hutchins Inc. (Richmond) is back on the job, creating the Bay Street recreation path.
Though they started a little later than originally scheduled, supply lines have all opened, and the impact [of the later start] is pretty minimal,” St. J Town Manager Chad Whitehead said on Thursday. While the deadline for the project had been extended to November, the project should be completed “far ahead of what the contract calls for,” Whitehead said. Until work restrictions mandated because of the coronavirus kept the work crew away, the plan was for completion by June 20.
When it is completed, walkers and cyclists will have a near mile-long path of the same crushed-asphalt surface of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that it will eventually connect to. The LVRT terminus on South Main Street, which has a parking area and kiosk information, is the starting point of the planned 94-mile rail trail that ends in the town of Swanton.
The crew on Thursday was working on the foundation of what will eventally be an open-sided pavilion marking the start of the path from downtown. It’s located at the north end of Bay Street and, like the Rotary pavilion near the St. J town forest, will have a roof with four open sides and picnic tables.
Hutchins also will be paving the St. Johnsbury Park and Ride on Route 2 just west of the village. Capitol Earthmoving Inc. is reconstructing the park and ride with many upgrades to include lighting and a shelter.
