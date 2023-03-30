Workforce Housing Project Would Be First Of Its Kind In State

If it secures the funding and comes to fruition, a multi-phase workforce housing project being eyed in Bethlehem could be the first of its kind in New Hampshire.
During their meeting on March 13, the Bethlehem Select Board unanimously voted to send a letter on behalf of the town to U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, to request a $1 million federal earmark toward an estimated $4.5 million first-phase development.
It comes at a time when second homes and short-term rental units are taking up much of the existing housing stock, and local employers are trying to find a sufficient number of employees, which can be difficult when people can’t find a place to live.
Bruce Caplain, chairman of the Bethlehem Select Board, and Harrison Kanzler, executive director for the nonprofit Littleton-based Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc., which would be the developer, fiscal sponsor and subject matter expert, presented the details and the other possible sources of funding.
“It’s the proposed project on Leslie Dreier’s property, behind the Maplewood golf course,” said Caplain, who noted that he is a project facilitator with nothing to gain financially. “It’s 117 acres. We’re talking about 75 to 100 small homes.”
To advance the effort, a group has come together that includes the Littleton Industrial Development Corp./Littleton Industrial Park, Littleton Regional Hospital, the North Country Council, and AHEAD.
“We’re all just trying to move this forward to get the workforce housing into some permanent homes,” said Caplain.
The letter of support is for a Congressionally-directed spending request that would help finance the project or offset some of the infrastructure costs, with the goal to keep the cost of the units as low as possible and get more people into them, he said.
AHEAD has a number of projects in area towns, among them the rental units at the Lloyd’s Hills complex in Bethlehem.
“We’re looking to expand what we do,” said Kanzler. “A lot of the communities we’ve spoken with not only have need for rental housing, but have a need for homes. Unfortunately, with the way outdoor rec has gone and the housing market has gone, homes being built are being built specifically as second homes. They are priced as second homes and not really geared toward families that want to work and live in our communities.”
The proposed project aims to address working families, he said.
Currently, based on New Hampshire’s workforce housing law that defines income and affordability ranges and prices at or below 100 percent of the area median income, the median income in Grafton County based on a family of four is $90,500, which gives a home purchase price of $320,500, which is very high, said Kanzler.
Eighty percent of AMI is more favorable, and a family of four making $72,400 sets the purchase price at around $265,500, which is more reasonable, he said.
“What we’re seeking to do is create some single-family homes that people can buy that can be priced, depending on the size, anywhere between $150,000 to $225,000,” said Kanzler. “We’re hoping to get more to the 60 to 80 percent AMI range.”
But there is a challenge because a large subsidy will be needed to make it happen, he said.
“There are some bills in the Senate looking to address that, but what we are seeking to do is get a $1 million earmark through Rep. Kuster’s office to help offset costs for this development,” said Kanzler. “Right now, we’re estimating a phase 1 development somewhere in the vicinity of $4.5 million, and that would get 10 to 15 homes. Subsequent phases could get the same amount of houses for less money.”
The first phase would include the acquisition of the lot and the building out of the bulk of infrastructure.
Smaller homes would be in the 500 to 700 square foot range and come with a lower price tag.
Larger, ranch-style homes with two bedrooms and two bathrooms would be in the 800 to 1,200 square foot range and be sold in the $200,000 to $225,000 range.
“The idea is to get some families into homes they can afford,” said Kanzler.
To make it work, the model would be what is called shared equity.
“The idea of a shared equity home is a home you can purchase, but it does have the unfortunate mechanism of capping how much you can sell your home for when you go to sell it,” he said.
The idea is for a homeowner to still gain equity through home-ownership and allow the owner to get money back from a sale, with that money essentially being a down payment on a full market rate home, said Kanzler.
“With shared equity housing, it protects the subsidy that was put on the property and perpetuates the affordability going forward,” he said. “It prevents someone from buying this home and living in it for two or three years and then flipping it and making a ton of money on the home, and now it’s no longer affordable. A big part of it is deed restrictions, making sure they are primary residences and cannot be second homes.”
The homes would have to be lived in full-time and not used as short-term rentals.
Another deed restriction regards the footprint of the home and would prevent, for example, a homeowner from putting an 800-square-foot addition on an 800-square-foot home.
Accessory dwelling units would also be prohibited.
The intent of the development planned for Bethlehem would allow people to get out of rental units and give them the experience of being a homeowner, said Kanzler.
“They’re building up some equity that they can use as a down payment to transition into a full market rate home,” he said. “Studies show about 75 percent of people who buy a shared equity home move on to own a full market rate home completely free and clear.”
It’s an effective tool used heavily in Vermont, said Kanzler.
“Champlain Housing Trust [in Burlington] is the local model for this and we’re hoping to bring it to New Hampshire and we’re hoping Bethlehem will be the place that we do it,” he said.
In terms of infrastructure for the housing, the Bethlehem Village District gave a preliminary nod and said it has the capacity, said Caplain.
In addition to the $1 million federal earmark, the project hopes to be awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant, will be applying for a $1 million Northern Border Regional Commission grant, will probably apply for grants through the Tillotson Foundation, could potentially get some private investment, and will likely have AHEAD financing a part of it, too, said Kanzler.
If the state’s Innovate Homeownership program goes through, the project could get another $500,000, he said.
“There are quite a few pieces lined up that we could apply for that would get us close to the $4 million mark,” said Kanzler.
As the developer, AHEAD would enlist the construction crews to complete the phases.
Although AHEAD is a nonprofit, the homes would go on the town tax rolls as profit, meaning, as an estimate, 100 homes priced at $150,000 each would put $15 million worth of new houses on the tax rolls, said Caplain.
AHEAD would sell them and the owners would pay property taxes like a standard home that someone owns, said Kanzler.
The next step is to hire an engineer (possibly through a grant) and sketch out what the roads would look like, said Caplain.
AHEAD doesn’t have to manage the property and those involved would ensure that buyers selling any homes are doing it according to the restrictions in the deeds, he said.
“It would be a slightly different market from the general whole of the real estate market in Bethlehem,” said Kanzler.
Five letters of support for the federal earmark are needed.
In addition to the town, a collective of employers in the Littleton Industrial Park as well as LRH, Bethlehem Reimagined Inc., and the North Country Council are signing on, said Kanzler.
Select Board member Veronica Morris said a letter from the town signals support for more workforce housing in the community, recognizes the shortage of it in the area, and is consistent with what the Bethlehem Planning Board is doing.
“This would be a new model for the state,” said Kanzler. “There have been other attempts at this in the state that have floundered for whatever reason. In Wolfeboro, they did one phase.”
The development is reminiscent of what Habitat for Humanity does, minus the volunteers, he said.
“If we can make it work and pull off more than one phase, it would put Bethlehem on the map as far as you guys doing something that no one else is doing in regard to workforce housing,” said Kanzler. “We see this very much as missing pieces within the housing market and this will help jump-start that system …”
