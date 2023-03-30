Workforce Housing Project Would Be First Of Its Kind In State


In 2023, more money is being considered for the InvestNH affordable housing program, which seeks to get housing projects over the finish line and open up more long-term units to ease New Hampshire’s housing shortage and keep local economies robust. Here, in August 2020, before InvestNH was created, Affordable Housing, Education and Development Inc. nears completion on its multi-family affordable housing development in Bethlehem. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

If it secures the funding and comes to fruition, a multi-phase workforce housing project being eyed in Bethlehem could be the first of its kind in New Hampshire.

During their meeting on March 13, the Bethlehem Select Board unanimously voted to send a letter on behalf of the town to U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, to request a $1 million federal earmark toward an estimated $4.5 million first-phase development.

