World Rugby Competition Gets Sweet Taste Of Vermont

All eyes on the seven-man Jamaican rugby team competing in the World Cup this September in South Africa will see something sweet from St. Johnsbury.
The maple products company, Cary & Main, is sponsoring the team, and the company logo, complete with name, maple leaf and website address, has prominent placement on the Jamaican team’s yellow uniforms.
A Vermont maple company paired with a rugby team from Jamaica seems an unlikely marriage from a geographical perspective, but to David Roth, who owns and operates Cary & Main with his wife, Anita, it’s an obvious fit.
Cary & Main makes and sells maple créme and maple créme-scented candles. The maple créme from process to product is certified kosher by a rabbi. The products are available online (https://www.caryandmain.com) and at locations throughout the state.
And soon rugby fans in South Africa will be sampling sweet maple créme created from the sap collected from Glover, Vt. maple trees.
Roth said clear connections brought about the Jamaican team sponsorship. Most importantly is Roth’s friendship with the Jamaican coach, Waisale Serevi, a member of the World Rugby Hall of Fame whose biography is titled “Waisale Serevi: King of Sevens.”
“Serevi is hands down the best player that has ever, ever played,” Roth said.
They met about 20 years ago when Roth was living in Fiji and running his other business, Wakaya tea. He and Serevi, a Fijian, have remained friends through the years and when Serevi mentioned he had accepted a coaching position with the Jamaican team, Roth decided it was an opportunity to support his friend and give the world of rugby a taste of maple from St. Johnsbury’s Cary & Main.
“For a maple créme company to be sponsoring the Jamaican team, coached by the finest Fijian player, was a connection that just was impossible to ignore,” said Roth.
It wasn’t just the “King” of rugby that helped inform the sponsorship decision; the “Maple King” George Cary (1864-1931) also played a part.
Roth, Anita and their two daughters live in a Main Street, St. Johnsbury home built by Cary in 1901. The street signs in front of their home, one noting “Cary” for Cary Place and the other noting “Main” for Main Street, were the inspiration for the business name.
In a book entitled “Maple King — The Making of a Maple Syrup Empire,” by Matthew M. Thomas, George Cary is considered the Maple King credited with making St. Johnsbury the “Maple Capital of the World” through his Cary Maple Sugar Company. The book was left for Roth and his family by the home’s previous owner, Jeff Moore.
“George Cary’s original hope was to bring maple sugar to the world,” said Roth, and by sponsoring a rugby team in a South African competition drawing countries from all over the world, Cary & Main is honoring that legacy.
“St. Johnsbury has always had an important role and an important global role, and I actually think George Carey would be thrilled that a product whose genesis was in this house is making an impact all around the world, which is exactly what he did.
“We knew after we moved in here that we had to build upon George Cary’s legacy,” said Roth. “That was just clear to me. It was literally clear to me as I stood at the window [with] my wife … and we looked at that sign right here, Cary and Main,” Roth said from his living room on Tuesday morning.
He said, “It’s the greatest brand name we’ve ever thought of. And so that’s what started Cary and Main and we thought, ‘Well, I mean, obviously the maple syrup business is a crowded space. That’s not the easiest, but maple créme — not many people know about it and even fewer people know how to make it.”
The rugby team sponsorship is more than just support for a friend and a homage to the Maple King’s global perspective; it’s also a business decision, Roth said. He and his family plan to attend the World Cup games in September with a pallet of their product making the trip with them.
“How many people in South Africa have tasted Vermont maple créme?” said Roth.
There will be tastings at events during the competition and Jamaican rugby players will be part of those events to promote the product.
“I actually think we’ll have developed some pretty significant export markets just because of it,” said Roth.
Closer to home, the Roths are investing in their community with their business and an expansion that will happen on Railroad Street.
Earlier this month, Roth judged a maple syrup contest at the Boxcar & Caboose Book Shop & Café in St. Johnsbury and sampled 17 entrants. He said he’s looking forward to the return of St. Johnsbury’s World Maple Festival in downtown St. Johnsbury, which has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
“Our hope is to make St. Johnsbury what it always should have been, the center of the maple industry … We need to do what we need to do to bring it back. And we’ll do our part; we will definitely do our part to help bring it about,” said Roth. “The future of St. Johnsbury is very bright and we look forward to being a part of it in many, many different ways.”
