LITTLETON — It took no prodding for Clark Maser to heed the call of duty.
Nearly eight decades ago, on his 18th birthday and as the Second World War raged, he took a train from Santa Ana, Calif., to Los Angeles to sign up for the Army.
The following year, in 1944 in France, Maser took part in one of the last Allied battles against the Nazis, and did it while sleeping in haystacks, braving the cold, advancing on the enemy, watching his whole company nearly wiped out, suffering injuries to his legs from mortar fire, and coming close to death. But he never flinched in his fight.
For his service and sacrifice in helping to liberate France from the Germans, Maser, now 96, was presented with France’s highest honor - Chevalier (or knight) of the Legion of Honor - during a ceremony in April at the Cambridge, Mass. home of Arnaud Mentre, the Consul General of France in Boston.
This week, as the nation recognizes Military Appreciation Month, Maser, a resident of the Riverglen House in Littleton who has a seasonal home in the Northeast Kingdom, reflected on his service as part of the Army’s 103rd Infantry Division and what it has meant to him, as well as on current events in Europe that have him concerned again.
The trajectory of his military service began in his native Chicago, at the Armstrong Grammar School.
“I made the mistake, as we were crossing the Atlantic, of saying I spoke a little French,” Maser recalled with a smile. “I did, a little. I had a French lesson, but it was never done again, other than the eighth grade. Anyhow, I ended up being an interpreter for that part of the division … I had enough French so I could get along with the people we encountered.”
When his division reached the harbor in Marseilles, in late 1944, it was clogged with merchant ships that were scuttled by the Germans to prevent the Americans from being able to use the docks or harbor.
To disembark, they had to climb down their ships’ cargo nets because there was no place to land.
By that time, the U.S. 45th Division had already done the initial invasion, and the Germans, stretched thin from fighting in Italy and against the Russians in the east, were retreating through France, but still putting up a fight.
“What we tried to do is carve through the Vosges Mountains, which come down from Switzerland and overlook the Rhine River,” said Maser. “I didn’t quite make it. Most of them didn’t make it. Most of the officers were wounded.”
Maser, who also served as a courier running messages for his Army company, was in combat from Nov. 11 to Nov. 29, when, short of the River Rhine, he was hit in the legs three times with shrapnel, with one piece coming within an inch of his femoral artery.
Two mortar shells had come together and another was dropped near him as the Red Cross was hauling him out.
The Germans were making a last attempt to change the balance of a war that was increasingly going badly for them, and the 103rd Division had been called in as a defensive flanking unit on the south side of the Battle of the Bulge to prevent a potential German breakout in that direction.
As that November wore on, Maser was in the Alsace region of France, an area of blended German and French beyond the Vosges Mountains and in the plain of the River Rhine.
“There were a lot of Germans that live in that area near the Rhine River, but in general they were happy to have you,” said Maser. “The best place to sleep was usually in a haystack. That was warm and you weren’t bothered.”
Maser’s division was trying to take the village of Itterswiller.
He and his men knew the Germans were in the woods, ready to attack.
“They had been retreating every day and then finally we realized they were going to stay put and that’s when they put their firepower on this wooded ridge,” said Maser. “We didn’t gain a lot of ground that day. That was the last day I was involved.”
Part of Maser’s division was on the right side and another part on the left, with both forced to stay in the woods because they would have been machine-gunned had they ventured out into the open.
The Germans had set the fuses to the mortar shells not on the ground, but in the trees, making for conical pyramids of shrapnel that rained down as well as tree branches that ripped off and crashed earthward at high velocity.
The enemy’s strategy nearly wiped out Maser’s entire company.
“We had a lot of casualties that day,” he recalled.
Shortly after his enlistment and because of a high IQ test score, Maser, who would go on to graduate Harvard law school and have a four-decade career as an attorney at San Francisco’s oldest law firm, had originally been slated for the Advanced Studies Training Program to become an officer.
But officers then were a dime a dozen, and the Army realized it needed more manpower than officers and it discontinued the program.
Now an infantryman and in his last days of combat, he faced the stark fact that the Germans knew that if the Americans came out of the Vosges Mountains they would be able to fire up their tanks and cruise down the Rhine and rout them, and the best chance to stop the Americans was while they were in less friendly territory.
Two days after he was injured during intense mortar fire in the woods above Itterswiller, the 103rd Division broke through the Vosges Mountains, a feat the Germans had thought impossible.
The balance had tipped.
“You’re happy with the result,” said Maser, who during his time fighting and doing his part to push the 103rd toward its breakthrough, had a feeling the Germans would ultimately lose the war. “You’re glad that America and the Allies won. And you hope it doesn’t happen again. I don’t know what’s going to occur now with Russia.”
Honors And Reflections
In the decades after the war, Maser, who fully recovered from his leg injuries, went back to France a number of times, visiting the region his division had passed through and buying a map that showed the movements of the 103rd during those days in late 1944.
For his service, he was honored with the Expert Infantry Badge with combat laurels, the World War II Victory Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the U.S. Defense Medal, the Bronze Star for his actions during the day he was wounded, the Purple Heart, and, last month, the French Legion of Honor.
“The French consul general opened his home to me and we had quite a large group,” said Maser, who for 40 years has had a seasonal home in Greensboro, along Lake Caspian, in Vermont. “It was a wonderful event and I enjoyed it a lot.”
On April 13, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott congratulated Maser on his appointment as a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, stating the prestigious award recognizes “your selflessness and heroic service during World War II, aiding the United States’ decisive role in liberating France as a private first class” and “is a testament to the impact you have had on the world.”
“Adding to your impressive service, even having suffered injuries during the assault to recapture Itterswiller, you were not deterred from your sense of civic duty after the war,” wrote Scott. “While serving as president of the Greensboro Association and as a member of the advisory board of the Greensboro Land Trust, your leadership helped support village initiatives and protect the environment. The state of Vermont and the Greensboro community cannot thank you enough for your service to the people of Vermont.”
In letters to Maser, U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy, D-VT, and Bernie Sanders, I-VT, said they also join with the French government in thanking Maser for his service in France.
“We owe you a tremendous debt of gratitude, which we will never truly be able to repay,” wrote Sanders.
Maser spoke of his motivation for serving his nation in a time of peril.
“The day I became 18, I took the train to Los Angeles to oppose Hitler,” he said. “That’s why I wanted to do it.”
Born into poverty in Chicago, Maser would go on to graduate Harvard Law School on the G.I. bill and through his general law practice would represent several large companies as well as the actress Shirley Temple Black.
In volunteer roles, he devoted many hours to his community.
Minot Maser, Maser’s son who visits his father several days a week at the Riverglen House to assist with his needs, reflected on his father’s service.
“Obviously, I’m proud of him,” he said. “He’s a representative of his generation. There were no questions asked. They all went and signed up. We still had division, we still had segregation and racism, but I think it was more cohesive then and there was an understanding of what entailed a national duty and a calling. Today, of course, we are a divided nation, disconcertingly so.”
Minot Maser said the Great Depression had an impact on father’s his generation and believes it had an impact on his father.
“I think people who went through the Depression essentially developed an attitude that we can do this, we can make it,” he said. “We were an isolationist nation then, but once Japan attacked us, there were no two ways about it.”
Minot Maser said his father, who every day looks at news on Ukraine because he’s gravely concerned about somebody like Russian President Vladimir Putin, understood what a tyrant and autocrat was.
“It speaks to his generation for rising to the occasion,” he said.
