NORTH HAVERHILL — They’ve been called the Greatest Generation, and one of their members on Friday was honored for his military service with a Quilt of Valor.
At the Grafton County Nursing Home, World War II Veteran George McAvoy, 101, the longtime manager of Littleton’s Thayer’s Inn who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, was given the honor by the Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, with his family and members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 at his side.
“Each quilt has a story and this one began the day you took your oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” said Karen Locke, a Sew Far North Quilts of Valor member.
McAvoy and many other young men and women quelled any fear they might have had to serve their country during the Second World War, she said.
“You and those you served with had no way of knowing that your’s would come to be known as the greatest generation,” said Locke. “The story of this quilt will continue as your name is inscribed on it today so that generations to come will know of your service to our nation. It is our hope that you will keep this Quilt of Valor with you as you remember that there are thousands of men and women across this land who are forever in your debt.”
McAvoy, who served from 1942 to 1946, was in the U.S. Army’s 9th Armored Division and crossed the English Channel from Britain to Omaha Beach and Normandy, France, fighting in the 1944 Battle of the Bulge.
He participated in the taking of the bridge over the Rhine River in Remagen, Germany, and helped establish the first beachhead across the Rhine, helped free his comrades from a prison camp, and helped entrap 300,000 enemy soldiers in a huge encirclement in what is now Czechoslovakia.
For his valor in the Battle of the Bulge, McAvoy was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for Heroism.
In 1991, he published a book about his service, titled “A Citizen Soldier Remembers.
On Friday, McAvoy held a copy of his book while being presented with his Quilt of Valor.
The national Quilts of Valor Foundation was established in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, of Iowa, whose son served in the Iraq War.
Chapters across the nation now total some 10,000 members.
The Littleton-based Sew Far North Quilts of Valor Group 79722 was founded in 2021.
It currently has 14 members.
A Quilt of Valor is a handmade quilt awarded to a military service member or veteran who has been touched by war as a way to thank them for their service and sacrifice in serving their nation.
Sew Far North Quilts of Valor leader, Jane Graham said the mission is to honor local service members and veterans who are touched by war with a “comforting and healing Quilt of Valor.”
“Today, Sew Far North Quilts of Valor will recognize George McAvoy with the awarding of our honorary 300,000th Quilt of Valor from the national organization,” said Graham.
Before his army enlistment, McAvoy, who was married for more than 50 years to his wife, Rita, who passed away in 2002, began an inn-keeping business that he resumed after the war.
After his military service, in addition to running Thayer’s Inn, McAvoy served as a general manager of the Mt. Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods.
Keeping veterans at the forefront during his civilian life, he led the charge in establishing the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Cottage Street in Littleton that has plaques honoring those Littleton residents who died in the nation’s wars.
Along with Sew Far North Quilts of Valor members and of McAvoy’s family, members of the Littleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 816 participated in Friday’s ceremony.
Brian Bresnahan, North Country representative for U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-NH, read a letter from Kuster thanking McAvoy for his service.
Those words will go into the Congressional record.
Thanking Sew Far North Quilts of Valor, the VFW, and those who participated in the ceremony were McAvoy’s daughter, Suzanne Hopsgood, of Hartford Conn., who is moving back to New Hampshire, and his granddaughter, Cheryl McAfee, of Ellsworth.
“This has been wonderful,” said Hopsgood.
