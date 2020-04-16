LYNDON CENTER — Earlier this week Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding told Senators on the Education Committee that the state college system is in crisis, expecting an $8.5 million deficit for the current year. He told the Education Committee that campus closures, “personnel actions” were all being discussed.
A meeting of the VSCS Board of Trustees has been called via Zoom on Monday at 1 p.m.
The VSCS system - which includes the Community College of Vermont, Vermont Technical College, Castleton University and NVU (Johnson & Lyndon) - projected a $4 million deficit before the coronavirus hit.
“Then COVID19 hit and we determined we needed to do refunds for students that had paid and then moved off campus – this costs $5.6M,” Spaulding testified. “If we had a 20% decline in enrollment next year, that is a $24-25M revenue decrease.”
Spaulding wouldn’t answer the question “Is Lyndon on the chopping block?” but local people appear to think so. The Chancellor did tell Senators that CCV and Vermont Tech were his first priority, based on their “in-demand and high-need programs.”
NVU-Lyndon professor Ben Mirkin made a call to action on social media Wednesday, urging those concerned about the fate of the campus to bring pressure on Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Legislature to lobby for federal funds to help save the campus.
“Please take a few minutes of your time to let Gov. Scott know how critical it is to direct funds to NVU by letting them know directly how critical NVU is to your future, to the people of Vermont, and to the economy of the region,” the post stated. “Voices count! And yours counts in particular.”
A letter sent in recent days to faculty across the state colleges system from Dr. Linda Olson, the interim president of the VSC Faculty Federation and a Professor of Sociology and Women’s and Gender Studies at Castleton, addressed the financial impact to the VSC system linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her letter went out on Friday, the day after Spaulding sent a sobering message about the fiscal crash the virus has forced on the state college system’s already weak economics.
Olson referenced a recent survey of faculty and staff, and said it was clear more information was needed.
She noted that in the federal CARES Act package that came to Vermont, there are provisions to assist higher education in the funds based on the number of PELL eligible students an institution has, saying at least half of the allocation must go to students. She offered a breakdown of what the VSCS institutions are expected to receive, showing for NVU a total of $1,932,341 has been awarded and of that, a minimum of $966,171 will go to students.
The University of Vermont is not part of the VSCS system, but is a public institution and Olson noted that it will receive $7,055,880 in federal help.
Of the other VSCS schools, Castleton will receive $1.7 million, VTC $970,000, and CCV $1.48 million.
Spaulding told Senators that the CARES Act will “provide $6M total for VSC, $3M of which will go directly to students, leaving $3M for VSC to offset the deficit.”
Olson said it is her understanding that it is up to the governor and legislature how to appropriate those funds.
On Thursday, in an open letter to legislators and the governor, AFT Vermont urged more state support for public colleges and universities in Vermont, which are funded near the bottom nationally.
The letter was signed by Olson, as well as Julie Roberts, Professor University of Vermont, President of United Academics and by Kate Gold, President of Vermont State Colleges United Professionals.
“The decisions we make now as large amounts of federal money are coming into Vermont will make all the difference for our students, for our state colleges and university and for our economy,” the letter states. “We must commit to all three and invest the money now while it is available and can make such a huge difference for all Vermonters.”
Union leaders urge for $50 million to be appropriated for higher ed.
“If Vermont invested $50 million to Vermont’s public higher education system, we could get the colleges and universities out of their remaining debt from COVID-19 and provide free tuition for every Vermonter who attends one of the public colleges or UVM for four years,” the union leaders says. “Governor Scott and state legislators: if we do not act now to support public higher education we might not survive this. If one or more of our public colleges close this will not only impact the students attending these colleges, the faculty and staff working at these colleges, but also the communities where these colleges live.”
A source within the VSC system on Thursday said faculty in leadership positions across all campuses will have a Zoom call today with the Chancellor’s office to discuss the future of the VSC.
